Hagerstown Suns Game Notes

First pitch at Municipal Stadium for our Friday Night Lights game is at 6:05 p.m. Gates open at 5 p.m.

The Suns send RHP Joan Adon (1-1, 3.14 ERA) to the mound to face the Grasshoppers and RHP Steven Jennings (1-2, 6.75 ERA). Jennings is the 13th-ranked prospect in the Pittsburgh Pirates system according to MLB.com.

WALKS, THREE-RUN FIFTH BURY SUNS: The Suns pitching staff issued seven walks in a 6-3 loss to the Greensboro Grasshoppers at Municipal Stadium Thursday night. Tomas Alastre (L, 2-2) allowed three runs in the first two frames, while issuing half a dozen walks in four innings of work during the Suns (9-12) loss to the Grasshoppers (12-8). The scoring started in the first with Mason Martin 's sixth homer of the season that plated Lolo Sanchez , who was hit by a pitch to start the game. In the second with the 'Hoppers leading 2-0, Connor Kaiser drew a bases loaded walk to score Patrick Dorrian. The Suns clawed back, scoring a run in the third, fourth and fifth, but never were able to tie the game.

WE'RE GOING STREAKING: Gilbert Lara earned the Suns first hitting-streak of six games or more Friday and continued the stretch Thursday. Over those 11 games, Lara has earned 17 hits in 46 at-bats, good for a .370 average over that span. The infielder has also hit a homer and driven in nine runs during that time. Jacob Rhinesmith joined him Saturday with a 2-3 effort at the plate. Rhinesmith's streak ended yesterday after having a hit in nine consecutive games. He held a .417 (15-for-36) average during that time. Lara owns the highest-active hitting streak in the South Atlantic League, which is also good for the second-longest hitting streak of the year. The league's longest hitting streak of the season was a 12-game hitting streak from Justin Dean, which took place April 4-17.

BOOM IN THE BAT: KJ Harrison was called up to Potomac today after finishing the Suns' series with the Drive 0-3 with a walk, which lowered his batting average to .426. The first baseman holds the highest batting average in Class-A Baseball, with Jerar Encarnacion of the Clinton LumberKings placing second holding a .394 mark. That's a 44 point difference between the two. Only one player in all of MiLB (excluding the Mexican League) holds a higher batting average and that is Luis Robert, who is scorching the ball at a .475 clip for the Winston-Salem Dash. Despite Robert's hot hitting, he has not played a game for Winston-Salem since April 20.

LEAVING DUCKS ON THE POND: Yesterday, the Suns finished 2-for-10 (.200) with runners in scoring position, which brought the team's season average with runners in scoring position down to .245 (52-for-212).While the Suns' average on the season is relatively high, many of those runs were scored the last week where Hagerstown had scored 10 or more in four of the seven games they played.

QUALITY NOT EQUALING QUANTITY: The Suns have had four quality starts from their rotation this season, two from Tim Cate, one from Jake Irvin and the last from Francys Peguero. In those four starts, the Suns have a 1-3 record. Last night, the offensive support continued to prove inconsistent when Peguero spun six innings, allowing just three hits and one earned run, but earned a no-decision in a game that the Suns would ultimately lose in extras. This has not been the only case where this has occurred this year. Cate's first loss came without him surrendering an earned run and the team has a 2-2 record when the south paw starts despite his 1.27 ERA. A big part of that is that he is averaging just 3.6 runs of a support per nine innings when on the mound for the Suns. Irvin was the most recent victim of a no earned run outing where he was tagged with the loss. His came in a six inning outing April 17.

SUN SPOTS: Last night 2016 Sun Taylor Hearn made his major league debut for the Texas Rangers.

