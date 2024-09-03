Shae Holmes Named Seattle Reign FC Nominee for 2024 Lauren Holiday Impact Award, Presented by Nationwide

September 3, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC News Release







SEATTLE, WA. - Seattle Reign FC announced today defender Shae Holmes as its nominee for the 2024 Lauren Holiday Impact Award, presented by Nationwide, recognizing an NWSL player for outstanding service and character off the pitch. All 14 nominees were announced by the league today.

Newly reformatted to shine a greater light on players who are making a difference in their communities, the Lauren Holiday Impact Award, presented by Nationwide, honors the ongoing example of excellence and commitment set by the two-time Olympic gold medalist, FIFA Women's World Cup champion, National Soccer Hall of Fame inductee and recipient of the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian ESPY Award.

"It means a great deal to me to be the nominee for the team and for this award. I think that Lauren Holiday has not only had a huge impact on the field, but she's been a leader within the community itself. The things that she's done off the pitch have really pioneered a way for players to be a soccer player on the field, but then also be out in the community and do what we love to do and what we're passionate about off the pitch," said Holmes.

Reign FC and Holmes have partnered with MS, I'mpossible, an organization near and dear to Holmes. Founded by Claudia Longo, MS, I'mpossible serves individuals under the age of 35 who have been diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis.

"MS I'mpossible is just special to me. Claudia Longo, the CEO and founder of the organization, is my best friend. What she has been doing to help young adults with MS, using her own experience after being diagnosed at 18, is just insane. She's such an inspiring person, so it's close to my heart in that sense, but she also combines her passion for the cause with soccer and is one of the many ways MS, I'mpossible provides support and raises money."

In keeping with the spirit of the award, Reign FC and Holmes partnered with MS, I'mpossible to encourage the support of young adults living with MS to help them navigate the diagnosis and pursue a life full of possibilities, as well as provide them with community support and financial assistance. Holmes and MS, I'mpossible will be recognized during Seattle Reign FC's Appreciation Night match on Monday, September 16 against NJ/NY Gotham FC where MS, I'mpossible will receive a $5,000 donation from the league and Nationwide.

Club supporters will have the chance to vote for a player nominee as part of the fan vote in October. The nominee with the most fan votes at the end of the month will receive additional funds to donate to their community partner and an organization of their choice.

At the end of the season, one nominee will be named the winner of the 2024 Lauren Holiday Impact Award, presented by Nationwide, and receive $30,000 to designate to the charitable organization they selected to partner with. The winner of the award will be announced the week of the 2024 NWSL Championship, presented by Google Pixel. Additionally, all 14 player nominees will be honored as part of Championship Week celebrations.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.