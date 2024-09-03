Houston Dash Sign Katy-Native Bárbara Olivieri to Two-Year Contract Extension

September 3, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HOUSTON - The Houston Dash and forward Bárbara Olivieri have agreed to a new two-year contract that will commence on Jan. 1, 2025. The Katy, Texas native joined the team prior to the 2023 season after beginning her professional career in Mexico with CF Monterrey in LIGA MX Femenil.

"We are proud to see such a dynamic, game-changing player remain in Houston with her hometown club," Dash President Jessica O'Neill said. "Barb's growth has been a highlight of the season and she will play a key role as we continue to evolve as an organization. We value her contributions and perspective in our ongoing efforts to build a winning club on the field and in the community."

Olivieri made her Dash and NWSL debut on April 19 at Shell Energy Stadium against the Kansas City Current. She scored her first goal the following match in a 2-0 victory at home over the Chicago Red Stars. The Texas A&M University product has appeared in 30 games for the Dash in all competitions.

"I am both thrilled and grateful to renew my contract with the Houston Dash. It is incredibly fulfilling to represent my hometown every time I take the field, and I cherish those moments because they are truly rare in this profession," Olivieri said. "I look forward to both my development and building on the culture we have seen in the second half of this season."

Olivieri has scored two goals this campaign and led Houston to a 3-0 victory over the North Carolina Courage on May 24. She also scored in Houston's 2-1 victory over Tigres UANL Femenil on July 28 in the NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup. She has appeared in 17 matches this season plus all three of Houston's Summer Cup games.

The forward is a member of the Venezuelan Women's National Team and has represented Venezuela at the youth level as well.

At the collegiate level, Olivieri was named the SEC Freshman of the Year in 2020 and was an All-SEC First Team selection in her first year with the program. Oliveri made 26 starts in 26 appearances, scoring 13 goals in two seasons with the Aggies. She graduated from Tompkins High School, where she led the Falcons to two state championship final appearances and a 64-9-6 (WLD) overall record.

The Katy, Texas native starred in the youth ranks playing for Albion Hurricanes FC from 2013-2019. She earned several youth accolades with the Hurricanes, including ECNL Texas Conference Player of the Year and an ECNL All-America selection from 2017-2018.

