USWNT Legend Boxx to Speak at LouCity & Racing Foundation's 'Soccer Ball'

September 3, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

The LouCity & Racing Foundation announced that soccer icon Shannon Boxx will be the keynote speaker at the 2024 Soccer Ball, presented by Fifth Third Bank. The annual fundraising gala, set for Wednesday, September 25, at the Galt House Hotel in downtown Louisville, celebrates the foundation's impact and the ongoing success of professional soccer clubs Louisville City FC and Racing Louisville FC.

Boxx, a three-time gold medalist and 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup champion, is one of the most decorated players in U.S. soccer history. Her illustrious career - which included 195 appearances with the U.S. Women's National Team, an NCAA national championship with Notre Dame and a finalist spot for the 2005 FIFA Player of the Year award - underscores her commitment to the sport. Her 2022 induction into the National Soccer Hall of Fame further cemented her legacy.

"I am honored and excited to be the keynote speaker at this year's Soccer Ball," Boxx said. "I admire the work that the LouCity & Racing Foundation is doing, and I hope while I am in attendance I can learn more about the programs they have implemented and bring some new ideas back to my own community. Giving children from all backgrounds the opportunity to play and learn the great game of soccer that I love so much is paramount, and I look forward to making the event a great success!"

Beyond her on-field success, Boxx has continued championing the next generation of athletes through initiatives such as Bridge City Soccer Academy, an all-girls soccer club she co-founded in Portland, Oregon, and Ethos Mentality, a program designed to support athletes transitioning out of their sports careers.

At the Soccer Ball, Boxx will share her inspiring journey and her passion for using sport as a tool for empowerment, particularly among young women.

"Shannon's story is a testament to the power of sports in shaping lives and building essential life skills," said George Davis, the interim executive director of the LouCity & Racing Foundation. "Having someone of her caliber share her experiences and insights will be a highlight of the evening as we celebrate our community's commitment to breaking down barriers and expanding opportunities through soccer."

The Soccer Ball, an essential fundraising event for the LouCity & Racing Foundation, features a cocktail reception, dinner, awards program and silent and live auctions. All proceeds from the event will benefit the foundation's mission to make organized soccer and its benefits accessible to children across the region. The event will also toast the ongoing 2024 seasons of Louisville City and Racing Louisville, with players and coaches from both teams in attendance to meet supporters.

Tickets for the Soccer Ball are on sale now, offering an exclusive opportunity to engage with the soccer community while supporting the foundation's impactful work. More information and ticket purchasing details can be found at https://loucityracingfoundation.org/soccer-ball.

