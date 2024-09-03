Lund Named Racing's Lauren Holiday Impact Award Nominee

September 3, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC News Release







The National Women's Soccer League today announced the 14 players nominated for the 2024 Lauren Holiday Impact Award, presented by Nationwide, recognizing an NWSL player for outstanding service and character off the pitch. Additionally, the league has released dates for this season's slate of Appreciation Night matches set to take place in each club's home market.

Racing Louisville goalkeeper Katie Lund has been selected as the club's nominee.

Newly reformatted to shine a greater light on players who are making a difference in their communities, the Lauren Holiday Impact Award, presented by Nationwide, honors the ongoing example of excellence and commitment set by Holiday, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, FIFA Women's World Cup champion, National Soccer Hall of Fame inductee and recipient of the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian ESPY Award.

Lund, 27, has spent the past two seasons working closely with Norton Children's, fundraising thousands of dollars and supporting the region's preeminent pediatric acute care hospital while raising awareness of its important work. The Texas native's efforts helped refurbish the games and activities available to young patients at the Addison Jo Blair Cancer Care Center, the inpatient unit for Norton Children's Cancer Institute, and her frequent visits have provided encouragement and support for doctors, nurses and patients and their families in the fight against pediatric cancer.

"I want to congratulate these outstanding players on their nomination for this award," said Holiday. "These nominees truly embody what it means to be a difference-maker both on and off the field and I look forward to celebrating them this season and seeing the lasting impact they will continue to have on their communities and beyond."

In keeping with the spirit of the award, Racing Louisville and Lund partnered with Nationwide to continue awareness-raising efforts around the mission of Norton Children's and its pediatric cancer center. Lund and Nationwide will be recognized during Racing Louisville's Nationwide Appreciation Night match on September 21 where Norton Children's will receive a $5,000 donation from the league and Nationwide.

Club supporters will have the chance to vote for a player nominee as part of the fan vote in October. The nominee with the most fan votes at the end of the month will receive additional funds to donate to their community partner and an organization of their choice.

At the end of the season, one nominee will be named the winner of the 2024 Lauren Holiday Impact Award, presented by Nationwide, and receive $30,000 to designate to a charitable organization of their choice. The winner of the award will be announced the week of the 2024 NWSL Championship, presented by Google Pixel. Additionally, all 14 player nominees will be honored as part of Championship Week celebrations.

