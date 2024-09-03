Jane Campbell Named Houston Dash Nominee for 2024 Lauren Holiday Impact Award, Presented by Nationwide

September 3, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HOUSTON - The Houston Dash announced captain Jane Campbell as its nominee for the 2024 Lauren Holiday Impact Award, presented by Nationwide, recognizing an NWSL player for outstanding service and character off the pitch.

Newly reformatted to shine a greater light on players who are making a difference in their communities, the Lauren Holiday Impact Award, presented by Nationwide,honors the ongoing example of excellence and commitment set by the two-time Olympic gold medalist, FIFA Women's World Cup champion, National Soccer Hall of Fame inductee, and recipient of the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian ESPY Award.

Campbell, who represented the Houston Dash in 2022 for this same honor, has been heavily involved in the Houston community since arriving in 2017. The reigning NWSL Goalkeeper of the Year has spent her free time volunteering with Hope Farms, a local non-profit organization that aims to end food insecurity. The Kennesaw, Georgia native has also devoted time to supporting the local veterans through her work with Combined Arms, which helps veterans gain access to essential resources. Earlier this year, Campbell and Dynamo and Dash Charities raised $50,000 in support of the Blue Angels Foundation.

Jane has made a tremendous impact in our community, and we are thrilled to nominate her for the Lauren Holiday Impact Award, Dynamo and Dash Charities Executive Director, Valerie Holland said. She dedicates her time and resources to a number of initiatives across the city and Jane has been one of the biggest supporters of the community outreach we do on behalf of the Houston Dash since she arrived in 2017. We are delighted to support Jane as she works with the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Houston and bring to light the impactful work they do for families of pediatric cancer patients who come to Houston seeking the best care possible.

In keeping with the spirit of the award, the Dash and Campbell partnered with Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Houston to promote the organization's mission to provide free housing and meals to families of seriously ill children receiving medical care at area hospitals. Campbell and RMHC Greater Houston will be recognized at Shell Energy Stadium on October 4 where RMHC Greater Houston will receive a $5,000 donation from the league and Nationwide.

Club supporters will have the chance to vote for a player nominee as part of a fan vote in October. The nominee with the most fan votes at the end of the month will receive additional funds to donate to their community partner and an organization of their choice.

At the end of the season, one nominee chosen by a panel consisting of Lauren Holiday and representatives from Nationwide, the NWSL, NWSL Players Association and NWSL Media Association, will be named the winner of the 2024 Lauren Holiday Impact Award, presented by Nationwide and receive $30,000 to designate to a charitable organization of their choice. The winner of the award will be announced the week of the 2024 NWSL Championship, presented by Google Pixel. Additionally, all 14 player nominees will be honored as part of Championship Week celebrations.

