Wave FC Defender Kennedy Wesley Nominated for NWSL's Lauren Holiday Impact Award

September 3, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







The National Women's Soccer League today announced the 14 players nominated for the 2024 Lauren Holiday Impact Award, presented by Nationwide, recognizing an NWSL player for outstanding service and character off the pitch. Additionally, the league has released dates for this season's slate of Appreciation Night matches set to take place in each club's home market.

Newly reformatted to shine a greater light on players who are making a difference in their communities, the Lauren Holiday Impact Award, presented by Nationwide, honors the ongoing example of excellence and commitment set by Holiday, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, FIFA Women's World Cup champion, National Soccer Hall of Fame inductee and recipient of the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian ESPY Award.

Wave defender Kennedy Wesley has been selected as the club's nominee for her continued work with the Challenged Athletes Foundation. The Wave will honor the foundation at San Diego's upcoming home match this Sunday, Sept. 8 as they host North Carolina Courage at Snapdragon Stadium.

Kennedy has been involved in the community of those with various disabilities for several years now. In high school, she was a member of a service group that led events for members of a home for people with Down syndrome, from prom dances to outdoor activities. That experience prepared her well for the organization of a soccer camp at Stanford for World Down Syndrome Day in 2022, a day where members of both the men's and women's soccer teams at Stanford were able to play with and teach soccer to around 40 members of the local Down syndrome community.

Kennedy's passion for creating opportunities for those with both mental and physical disabilities have prepared her well for involvement with the Challenged Athletes Foundation. She is excited to become even more involved with the San Diego community amongst others that are seeking the opportunities and sense of fellowship.

"I want to congratulate these outstanding players on their nomination for this award," said Holiday. "These nominees truly embody what it means to be a difference-maker both on and off the field and I look forward to celebrating them this season and seeing the lasting impact they will continue to have on their communities and beyond."

Club supporters will have the chance to vote for a player nominee as part of the fan vote in October. The nominee with the most fan votes at the end of the month will receive additional funds to donate to their community partner and an organization of their choice.

At the end of the season, one nominee will be named the winner of the 2024 Lauren Holiday Impact Award, presented by Nationwide, and receive $30,000 to designate to a charitable organization of their choice. The winner of the award will be announced the week of the 2024 NWSL Championship, presented by Google Pixel. Additionally, all 14 player nominees will be honored as part of Championship Week celebrations.

