Angel City Football Club Celebrates Community Heroes Night Presented by Chevrolet with Home Match against Seattle Reign FC this Friday

September 3, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Angel City FC News Release







Angel City FC's Community Heroes Night, presented by Chevrolet, will take place this Friday, September 6, at 7:00 p.m. PT (kickoff) at BMO Stadium as the club takes on the Seattle Reign FC. Special activations include a pregame fire truck demonstration by the Women's Fire Alliance at Street Fair and a stunt at halftime honoring the heroes of fans in attendance.

Below please find details for all ACFC Events for the September 6 match:

BMO Stadium - 7:00 p.m. (kickoff)

Three clap performed by a former US Army Combat Engineer and current ACFC Supporter Ian Murphy

National Anthem performed by US Navy Chief Petty Officer Keisha Souza

Halftime card stunt presented by Chevrolet honoring Community Heroes

Street Fair - S. Coliseum Dr, North of BMO Stadium/Beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Beer Garden with drinks from partners Heineken, Johnnie Walker, and Archer Roose

Truck demonstration by the Women's Fire Alliance

Spirit stations including:

ACFC temporary tattoos

Hair dye

Cheer cards courtesy of Cedars Sinai

ACFC partner giveaways

