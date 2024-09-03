Angel City Football Club Celebrates Community Heroes Night Presented by Chevrolet with Home Match against Seattle Reign FC this Friday
September 3, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Angel City FC News Release
Angel City FC's Community Heroes Night, presented by Chevrolet, will take place this Friday, September 6, at 7:00 p.m. PT (kickoff) at BMO Stadium as the club takes on the Seattle Reign FC. Special activations include a pregame fire truck demonstration by the Women's Fire Alliance at Street Fair and a stunt at halftime honoring the heroes of fans in attendance.
Below please find details for all ACFC Events for the September 6 match:
BMO Stadium - 7:00 p.m. (kickoff)
Three clap performed by a former US Army Combat Engineer and current ACFC Supporter Ian Murphy
National Anthem performed by US Navy Chief Petty Officer Keisha Souza
Halftime card stunt presented by Chevrolet honoring Community Heroes
Street Fair - S. Coliseum Dr, North of BMO Stadium/Beginning at 4:30 p.m.
Beer Garden with drinks from partners Heineken, Johnnie Walker, and Archer Roose
Truck demonstration by the Women's Fire Alliance
Spirit stations including:
ACFC temporary tattoos
Hair dye
Cheer cards courtesy of Cedars Sinai
ACFC partner giveaways
