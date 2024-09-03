Paige Monaghan Named Utah Royals FC Nominee for 2024 Lauren Holiday Impact Award, Presented by Nationwide

HERRIMAN, UT - Utah Royals FC announced today Paige Monaghan as its nominee for the 2024 Lauren Holiday Impact Award, presented by Nationwide, recognizing an NWSL player for outstanding service and character off the pitch. All 14 nominees were announced by the league today.

Newly reformatted to shine a greater light on players who are making a difference in their communities, the Lauren Holiday Impact Award, presented by Nationwide, honors the ongoing example of excellence and commitment set by the two-time Olympic gold medalist, FIFA Women's World Cup champion, National Soccer Hall of Fame inductee, and recipient of the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian ESPY Award.

Paige has been instrumental in connecting the club to the Utah Community by volunteering at the Utah Food Bank, Primary Children's Hospital, Local Animal Rescues and most notably helping to kick off the first all girls unified soccer team for Special Olympics Utah.

In keeping with the spirit of the award, Utah Royals FC and Paige Monaghan partnered with Special Olympics Utah to launch the first ever NWSL Special Olympics Unified team. Paige helped launch the initiative to provide a professional experience to local girls with intellectual disabilities and to promote inclusion through sport. By working with Special Olympics, Paige is looking to help increase female participation by creating unique opportunities and connections for Special Olympics participants can aspire to. Monaghan and Special Olympics Utah will be recognized during the Utah Royals Appreciation Night match on September 14 where Special Olympics Utah will receive a $5,000 donation from the league and Nationwide.

Club supporters will have the chance to vote for a player nominee as part of a fan vote in October. The nominee with the most fan votes at the end of the month will receive additional funds to donate to their community partner and an organization of their choice.

At the end of the season, one nominee chosen by a panel consisting of Lauren Holiday and representatives from Nationwide, the NWSL, NWSL Players Association and NWSL Media Association, will be named the winner of the 2024 Lauren Holiday Impact Award, presented by Nationwide and receive $30,000 to designate to a charitable organization of their choice. The winner of the award will be announced the week of the 2024 NWSL Championship, presented by Google Pixel. Additionally, all 14 player nominees will be honored as part of Championship Week celebrations.

