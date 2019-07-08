Seth Beer Named Texas League Player of the Week

CORPUS CHRISTI - Hooks first baseman Seth Beer has been named Texas League Player of the Week for July 1-7, league president Tim Purpura announced Monday.

Beer dominated league pitching in six games played, batting .583 (14-for-24) with three homers, 10 runs scored, eight RBIs, a walk and four hit-by-pitches in that span. He carried a .655 on-base percentage and a whopping 1.697 OPS.

He homered in three straight games - from July 2-4 - in which he was 12-for-16 with seven RBIs; That includes his career-best 5-for-6 night in front of a season-best 7,400 fans at Whataburger Field in the Hooks' record-setting 22-5 win on July 4. Beer helped lead a Hooks offense that averaged nine runs over seven games last week as the team went 4-3 against division rivals Frisco and Midland.

The 22-year-old from Suwanee, Georgia is batting .319 (52-for-163) with seven doubles, 10 homers, 26 runs and 36 RBIs in 44 games since his promotion from Advanced-A Fayetteville on May 16. He picks up his first Texas League honor and second weekly award this season after earning Carolina League Player of the Week with the Woodpeckers on April 21.

Overall, the Astros' 8th-rated prospect by MLB.com is hitting .323 with 19 homers, 50 runs scored, 70 RBIs with a .983 OPS in 79 games across both levels. He ranks among all minor leaguers in RBIs (5th), batting average (9th) and is tied for the Minor League lead in hit by pitches (19).

Beer, Houston's first-round draft pick in 2018, is the fourth Hooks player to earn a weekly award this season, joining Abraham Toro (May 13), Bryan Abreu (May 20) and Josh Rojas (May 28).

Beer also was named to the MLBPipeline Prospect Team of the Week, joining Hooks pitcher Enoli Paredes. The No. 25 Astros prospect struck out a career-high 12 over 6.0 hitless, scoreless innings against Midland.

