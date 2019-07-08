Kiner-Falefa and Dowdy Scheduled to Rehab in Frisco Tonight
July 8, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release
FRISCO, Texas - Rangers catcher Isiah Kiner-Falefa and pitcher Kyle Dowdy are scheduled to begin rehab assignments with the RoughRiders tonight, the Rangers announced Monday.
Kiner-Falefa returns to Frisco for the first time since his Minor League days with the club in 2016 and 2017. In those two years, he hit .274 with his first five professional homers and 146 RBIs. He is currently recovering from a right middle finger sprain.
Dowdy is rehabbing a right elbow impingement and was placed on the 10-day IL June 4. The righty is in his first season with the Rangers after being received in a waiver claim from the Mets in March.
The Riders host Corpus Christi tonight at 7:05 in Frisco. Tickets are still available here. For more information, visit RidersBaseball.com or call (972) 731-9200.
