Hooks Defeat RockHounds on Walk-Off Grand Slam

The Corpus Christi Hooks defeated the RockHounds, 6-2, Sunday evening at Whataburger Field on Lorenzo Quintana's walk-off grand slam, but the most pivotal play in the game may have been an ejection.

In the last of the fifth, with the game still scoreless, Hooks catcher Chuckie Robinson was called out on strikes and was ejected (minutes later, just before the start of the sixth) by home plate umpire Tyler Olson for arguing balls and strikes. Robinson was replaced by Quintana who, in his only two at-bats, would change the course of the game.

The 'Hounds broke the scoreless tie in the sixth. Mikey White and Dairon Blanco walked and Brallan Perez lifted a "Bermuda Triangle" single between the center and right fielders and second baseman. Nate Mondou's bases-loaded flair single to shallow left then brought White home but the 'Hounds score just once while leaving the bases loaded.

After Stephen Wrenn's sliding catch in deep left-center took an extra-base hit away from Chase Calabuig to open the eight (and, in retrospect, saved at least one run), the RockHounds loaded the bases on a walk to Blanco and singles from Perez and Mondou. Edwin Diaz sent a sharp drive to right and Blanco scored on the sacrifice fly.

Leading off the eighth, Quintana fell behind John Gorman, 0-2, before driving a 2-2 pitch out of the ballpark to left field, slicing the lead to 2-1. With two out, Ronnie Dawson ripped a game-tying line drive home run into the seats in left.

The RockHounds put two men with on base with one out but could not convert.

J.J. Matijevic led off the Hooks ninth and was hit by an 0-2 pitch. Granden Goetzman's infield hit and Wrenn's single to left loaded the bases and brought Quintana to the plate with the bases full. He took Gorman deep again with a virtual "replay" of his eighth-inning drive, this time with the bases loaded, for the walk-off slam.

With the dramatic victory, the Hooks won the series, 3-games-to-1, and moved to within two games of the 'Hounds in the Texas League South (see below).

Good News / Bad News: The RockHounds have won 7-of-their-last-11 games but have also dropped 4-of-their-last-5.

Texas League South

The Sod Poodles also won their series, taking 3-of-4 from Frisco, capped by an 9-7 win Sunday evening in Amarillo.

The RockHounds (10-7) lead Corpus Christi and Amarillo (both 8-9) by two games and Frisco (5-11) by 4½ games.

Notable

Brian Howard continued his outstanding season with six scoreless innings, scattering six hits with no walks and four strikeouts. The 6-9 right-hander lowered his ERA to 2.75 (7-5 in 18 starts), third in the Texas League.

The Hooks hit a grand slam home run in each of the last two games of the series. Colton Shaver capped Corpus Christi's 10-0 win Saturday night with an eight-inning slam before Quintana's Sunday walk-off.

Corpus Christi scored 39 runs in the four-game series (38 of them in the three wins) and the Hooks have scored 60 runs in their last six games (they are 3-3 in those games).

A.J. Puk made his third appearance with the RockHounds (his sixth overall of the season) in his comeback from Tommy John surgery. The lefty pitched a scoreless seventh inning (one walk) and maintained a 1-0 lead to earn a hold.

Brallan Perez broke out of an 0-for-13 (four games) stretch, going 3-for-4.

