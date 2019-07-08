Rally Falls Short as Soddies Drop Opener

July 8, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release





Midland, Texas - The Sod Poodles dropped a series opener to the Midland RockHounds at Security Bank Ballpark on Monday night, with a late rally falling short in a 5-4 defeat.

Amarillo trailed 5-3 in the eighth inning, but then loaded the bases as Midland reliever Zack Erwin entered. Sod Poodles manager Phillip Wellman pinch-hit with outfielder Buddy Reed, who ripped an RBI single into left field to bring the Soddies within a run.

Erwin escaped further trouble by inducing an inning ending double play from Kyle Overstreet.

In the ninth, Erwin allowed a one-out double to Peter Van Gansen. He would reach third base with Ivan Castillo at the plate and two outs. Castillo, who had already collected three hits, hit a hard liner to left field but directly at Midland outfielder Tyler Ramirez. Ramirez caught the baseball to end the ballgame.

Right-hander Jesse Scholtens received the start for Amarillo and allowed two early runs in the opening two frames. The Soddies got a run back against Midland starter Daulton Jefferies in the top of the third after Van Gansen tripled and later scored to make it 2-1.

Trailing 3-1 in the fourth, Amarillo tied things against righty Grant Holmes. Taylor Kohlwey laced an RBI double while Brad Zunica brought Kohlwey in with a run-scoring groundout to tie the game at 3-3.

Scholtens settled down nicely, throwing scoreless frames in the fourth and fifth. In the sixth inning, Scholtens allowed a leadoff single to Ramirez and retired the next two hitters.

Edwin Diaz then stepped in and hit a two-strike pitch over the left field wall for a home run, giving the RockHounds a 5-3 advantage. Diaz's ninth home run of the season proved to be the decisive blow in Midland's victory.

Dauris Valdez was a bright spot out of Amarillo's bullpen, allowing just one hit in two scoreless innings.

The Sod Poodles and RockHounds continue their series on Tuesday night. First pitch is at 6:30 p.m. Amarillo sends righty Kyle Lloyd to the hill while Midland counters with righty Matt Milburn.

NOTES

Castillo Rakes Again: Ivan Castillo collected three singles on Monday night in Midland and is now riding a 7-game hit streak. In the span, Castillo is batting .407 (11-for-27) with 6 RBI and 2 runs scored.

Muñoz Returns to the Soddies: RHP Andres Muñoz was transferred from Triple-A El Paso to Amarillo on Monday. Muñoz, who started the 2019 season on Amarillo's opening day roster, went 0-1 with 1.72 ERA in 15 appearances to begin the campaign. He struck out 32 hitters in 15.2 innings. Muñoz finished his stint with the Sod Poodles with 10 consecutive scoreless appearances, spanning 11.2 innings while allowing just two hits and striking out 25 from April 17 to May 17.

With El Paso, he made 19 appearances with a 3-2 record and 3.79 ERA. He struck out 24 batters in 19 innings while allowing 16 hits and walking seven hitters. He last appeared on July 6 at Salt Lake City, tossing 0.1 innings while giving up two runs on three hits. It was the second time he pitched on back-to-back days. He also pitched on consecutive days vs. Fresno on July 1 & 2.

Starting Solid: Amarillo's starting pitching has been terrific as of late, holding a 2.99 ERA in the last six games. Starting pitchers have allowed just 13 ER in 39.1 innings during the span. Here's how starters have fared in the last six games:

July 3: Lloyd - 7 IP, 0 ER

July 4: Bachar - 7.2 IP, 0 ER

July 5: Margevicius - 6 IP, 4 ER

July 6: Bolaños - 6.2 IP, 0 ER

July 7: Ramirez - 6 IP, 5 ER

July 8: Scholtens - 6 IP, 4 ER

Miller Returns with 4-Hit Game: Sod Poodles infielder Owen Miller returned to Amarillo's lineup on Sunday after missing three games. Miller was hit by a pitch on Wednesday at Midland and came out of the game, then missing the games Thursday-Saturday.

On Sunday, he came a home run shy of the cycle. Miller went 4-for-5 in Amarillo's 9-7 win against Frisco. It was Miller's third four-hit game of the 2019 campaign and the fifth of his career.

Olivares Has Streak Snapped: Edward Olivares had a season-high nine-game hit streak snapped on Sunday. During the streak from June 28 to July 6, he hit .485 (33 AB) with three homers, nine RBIs, seven runs, and three stolen bases.

From Right Field: Edward Olivares collected his fifth outfield assist Sunday night against the Frisco RoughRiders as he threw out Preston Beck at home plate with a support toss by pitcher Emmanuel Ramirez to catcher A.J. Kennedy. Olivares ranks fifth in the Texas League with his four outfield assists.

Futures Game Recap: Amarillo Sod Poodles southpaw and Padres' number six-rated prospect (MLB.com) Adrian Morejon appeared in the 2019 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game, which took place Sunday evening at Progressive Field in Cleveland. Morejon tossed one inning (Bot 6) and allowed two hits with no runs allowed. Morejon was one of three San Diego Padres' Minor League pitching prospects selected to the roster.

The other two included number two-rated prospect (MLB.com) and North Carolina native Mackenzie Gore (Lake Elsinore), who started for the National League on the mound with a scoreless and hitless inning, and number 9-rated prospect (MLB.com) and Colombia native Luis Patiño (Lake Elsinore), who got out of a jam in relief in the bottom of the seventh and tossed a scoreless eighth in extras to end the game in a 2-2 tie.

Triple Crazy: Kyle Overstreet and Owen Miller both collected their fourth career triples on Sunday evening and their first of the 2019 season. It marked the first for Overstreet since June 30, 2018 at Northwest Arkansas and the first for Miller since June 20, 2018 while with Tri-City.

On Monday night, Peter Van Gansen collected his first triple at Double-A this season. The Sod Poodles have hit three triples in the last two games.

Sellout Streak: Following Sunday's game where 6,505 fans entered into HODGETOWN, the Sod Poodles have hosted 12 straight sellouts and 22 overall so far during the 2019 season.

Orozco Reaches Feat: Rodrigo Orozco collected his 100th career double and 12th of 2019 on Sunday against the Frisco RoughRiders in the first inning as leadoff for the Sod Poodles.

Team Huddy: Hudson Potts recorded his sixth home run of the season and first since May 5 in big fashion on Sunday evening. Down by a run in the seventh, he swung at the first pitch delivered and lasered it over the left-field wall to give the Sod Poodles the 7-6 lead. It was his fourth two-run home run of the season.

Brilliant Bolaños: Sod Poodles starter Ronald Bolaños tossed six and two-thirds innings Saturday night in downtown Amarillo against the RoughRiders. Bolaños set a career and franchise-high with 10 strikeouts. Bolaños didn't surrender a run and only allowed one hit en route to his third victory of the season.

Shutout: Amarillo shutout Frisco Saturday night by a final score of 5-0. The Sod Poodles have shutout three teams this season with the last shutout coming at Frisco on May 30. The Sod Poodles have shutout two teams at HODGETOWN in 2019.

Racking Them Up: Amarillo reliever David Bednar recorded his sixth save of the season Saturday night as he went 2.1 innings where he allowed only two hits, struck out two RoughRiders batters, and didn't allow a run. Bednar is 6-for-7 in save opportunities this season.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from July 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.