Gonzalez Powers Cards to 4-0 Win

July 8, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ar. -- 1B Yariel Gonzalez drove in all four runs while RHP Tommy Parsons and RHP Mitchell Osnowitz combined to blank the Arkansas Travelers (12-5, 55-30) in a 4-0 win for the Springfield Cardinals (7-10, 37-50) on Sunday evening.

DECISIONS:

W: RHP Tommy Parsons (3-2)

L: RHP Zac Grotz (4-4)

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED:

-1B Yariel Gonzalez broke the scoreless tie with a two-out RBI single in the top of the fourth, bringing home RF Lars Nootbaar from third base for the 1-0 lead for Springfield.

-The Cardinals doubled the lead with a two-out rally in the top of the sixth. Nootbaar kept the inning alive with an infield single, before going first to third on a single by DH Chase Pinder. Gonzalez then struck again with an RBI single to right-center, scoring Nootbaar for the 2-0 lead.

-Gonzalez came through with two more two-out RBIs in the top of the eighth, clobbering a two-run home run to right field to double the Springfield lead, 4-0.

NOTABLES:

-1B Yariel Gonzalez finished the night going 3x4 with all four RBIs for Springfield.

-RF Lars Nootbaar went 3x4 with three singles and three runs in just his third Double-A game.

-CF Scott Hurst went 2x5 with a double and a run-saving diving catch that ended the sixth inning.

WHAT'S ON DECK:

-The Cardinals continue the trip in Tulsa on Monday at 7:05pm. Catch all the action live on Jock 98.7 FM and SpringfieldCardinals.com, and tune in 15 minutes early for the Harbell's Grill and Sports Bar Pregame Show.

