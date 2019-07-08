Early Surge Carries Riders to 14-1 Win over Hooks

FRISCO, Texas - Sparked by a strong start to the night and an eight-run eighth, the RoughRiders rolled to a 14-1 win over Corpus Christi Monday night.

SYNOPSIS

* Yonny Hernandez gave the Riders a 3-0 lead in the second with a two-out, three-run triple as part of a career-high four RBIs for him. Frisco added two more runs in the third to build a 5-0 lead.

* Already up 6-1 after seven, the Riders capped the big night with an eight-run eighth inning, setting a season-high for runs in a frame.

* Starter Ronald Herrera allowed one run on five hits across five innings to earn the win.

* Rehabbers Isiah Kiner-Falefa (2-for-4, RBI, BB, 3 R) and Kyle Dowdy (1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K) each played in their first rehab games with the Riders.

KEY RIDERS PERFORMERS

* Yonny Hernandez: 2-for-4, 3B, 4 RBI, BB, R

* Isiah Kiner-Falefa: 2-for-4, RBI, BB, 3 R (rehab)

* Ronald Herrera: 5 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 K

* Kyle Dowdy: 1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K (rehab)

NEWS AND NOTES

* Frisco's 14 runs marked a new season-high.

* The Riders have scored at least 10 runs in each of their last three games against the Hooks.

WHAT'S NEXT

Riders vs. Corpus Christi, Tuesday, 7:05 pm

RHP Jonathan Hernandez (3-7, 5.68) vs. RHP Yohan Ramirez (1-2, 7.36)

Video: MiLB.tv ||| Audio: RidersBaseball.com, TuneIn, MiLB First Pitch app

