Brooks' Birthday Celebration Part of Thrilling Week at Dr Pepper Ballpark

FRISCO, Texas - A birthday bash for Frisco's favorite dog, Brooks, is only part of another great week at Dr Pepper Ballpark, with games running tonight through Sunday, July 14.

The Riders celebrate the loveable pup's sixth birthday Sunday with all sorts of festivities, including a Brooks bobblehead for the first 1,500 fans. Plus, dogs from all over can join in on the fun as part of another Bark in the Park, presented by Legacy Veterinary Hospital.

Before the big birthday party, the Riders have plenty of other exciting nights lined up, including Circle of Life Night: a Tribute to a Lion Cub on Friday, honoring The Lion King. Saturday is the second of three Strikeout Cancer Nights this season, presented by UT Southwestern Simmons Comprehensive Cancer Center. Both Friday's and Saturday's games will conclude with fireworks shows as part of Fireworks Friday and Sky-Lit Saturday, presented by Lexus.

Other regular favorites, including the Deep Ellum Brewing Party @ The Yard, are also back during the seven-game homestand. A full rundown of the week is listed below.

Monday, July 8 vs. Corpus Christi - 7:05 p.m.

* Margarita Monday: Enjoy half-price margaritas through the end of the seventh inning.

* Kids run the bases after the game.

Tuesday, July 9 vs. Corpus Christi - 7:05 p.m.

* Half Off For Hunger: Fans who bring canned food items to donate will receive half off select seats.

* Kids run the bases after the game.

Wednesday, July 10 vs. Corpus Christi - 7:05 p.m.

* Texas Chili Company Weiner Wednesday, presented by Aaron's: Hot dogs are just $1 all game.

* Kids runs the bases after the game.

Thursday, July 11 vs. Amarillo - 7:05 p.m.

* Deep Ellum Brewing Party @ The Yard: Be part of the BIGGEST party in North Texas, which includes $1 beers, a live DJ and a great social scene. Tickets start at just $10 and fans can upgrade their party by taking it to the lazy river for just $25 (fans 21 & older only).

* Thirsty Thursday: Quench your thirst with $1 domestic draft beers, $2 craft and imports, and $1 Dr Pepper products from 6-8 p.m.

* Kids run the bases after the game.

Friday, July 12 vs. Amarillo - 7:05 p.m.

* Circle of Life Night: a Tribute to a Lion Cub: Hakuna matata! Fans of The Lion King will have a blast on this special theme night.

* Fireworks Friday: Watch fireworks from the field after the game.

Saturday, July 13 vs. Amarillo - 7:05 p.m.

* Strikeout Cancer Night, presented by UT Southwestern Simmons Comprehensive Cancer Center: Cancer, you're out! The Riders dedicate the night to raising funds and awareness to combat cancer. The first 500 fans receive a Strikeout Cancer t-shirt.

* Sky-Lit Saturday, presented by Lexus: Watch fireworks from the field after the game.

Sunday, July 14 vs. Amarillo - 6:05 p.m.

* Brooks' Birthday Celebration: Celebrate Brooks' sixth birthday with all sorts of fun, including Brooks bobbleheads for the first 1,500 fans.

* Bark in the Park, presented by Legacy Veterinary Hospital: Bring your dog to the game!

* Kids Sunday Funday: Play catch on the field from 5:00-5:30 and enjoy our new Kids Zone throughout the game. Riders Kids Club members get a free ticket to all Sunday home games.

* Game televised on Fox Sports Southwest

Single-game tickets, season ticket memberships and group hospitality packages are all on-sale for the remainder of the 2019 season, which runs through August 25. For more information about the 2019 season, visit RidersBaseball.com or call (972) 731-9200.

