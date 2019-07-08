Naturals Edged in North Little Rock, 4-2

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Infielder, D.J. Burt provided a first inning home run and a game-tying eighth inning sacrifice fly for the Naturals on Monday night, but it proved to not be enough in the series opener at Dickey-Stephens Park. Arkansas beat the Naturals, 4-2 to begin a crucial three-game series.

Burt's solo home run came on an 0-2 pitch off Travelers' starter, Ricardo Sanchez to put the Naturals on the board first, 1-0. It's the third homer of the season for Burt and his second in the last three games.

Angelo Castellano doubled with one-out in the eighth inning and moved to third on a single by Nick Heath. Heath stole second base and Burt moved both men, scoring Castellano on a sacrifice fly to the right-centerfield to tie the score at 2-2.

Left-hander, J.C. Cloney (2-3, 3.60) protected the 1-0 lead through three shutout innings before Kyle Lewis tied the game with a solo homer in the fourth inning. Arkansas took a 2-1 lead in the fifth inning on an infield base-hit by Luis Liberato.

Cloney tossed the team's fifth consecutive quality start and his fourth of the season. The southpaw worked into the eighth inning before allowed a lead-off single in a tie 2-2 game. Cloney tossed seven innings, allowed three runs (two while pitching) on seven hits with one walk and three strikeouts.

The Travelers struck for two-runs on a two-out double off reliever, Bryan Brickhouse in the eighth inning after back-to-back strikeouts by Brickhouse.

Northwest Arkansas (39-46/8-9) has dropped three straight games on the heels of a four-game win streak and look to even the series on Tuesday night with a 7:10 ballgame at Dickey-Stephens Park. Right-hander, Ofreidy Gomez (5-6, 3.64) takes the ball for his 17th appearance and 16th start of the season. He'll be matched-up against left-hander, Justus Sheffield (2-0, 1.00) who'll make his fifth start for Arkansas (56-30/13-5)/

