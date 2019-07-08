RockHounds Bounce Back with 3-1 Win

July 8, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Midland RockHounds News Release





As a song from long ago said (sung) "what a difference a day makes."

Thursday night, the RockHounds and Corpus Christi combined for 27 runs on 23 hits (of which the Hooks had 22 and 20, respectively).

Friday, the clubs were scoreless through six innings and finished with four runs on 10 hits as the RockHounds evened the series with a 3-1 win at Whataburger Field.

The MiLB online scoreboard was flashing a "no-hitter alert" through six innings, with Corpus Christi starter Enoli Paredes dominating the 'Hounds to the tune of no hits, two walks, one hit batsman and a dozen strikeouts. A closer look at the line score, however, showed Corpus Christi with just one hit (the 'Hounds actually had three base runners to the Hooks' two).

The RockHounds learned just before Thursday's game that James Naile (Friday's scheduled starter ... see below) was being promoted to (AAA) Las Vegas, making this a "bullpen game," and the bullpen was brilliant. Jesus Zambrano went the first three innings, allowing no runs on one hit with two strikeouts, and Trey Cochran-Gill pitched two scoreless innings (no hits, one hit batsman and three K's). Seth Martinez retired the side in order ion the sixth so, while the numbers were not as gaudy as those of Paredes, the trio of relievers basically matched him.

Taylor Motter broke up the no-hitter with a remarkable at-bat (see below) leading off the seventh against Willy Collado and Edwin Diaz ripped a double into the left field corner. After being no-hit for six innings, the RockHounds then had three consecutive hits, with Nate Mondou's single to right breaking the scoreless tie. Brallan Perez drove in the second run on a ground ball to give the 'Hounds a 2-0 lead.

Abraham Toro took an 0-2 deliver from Martinez deep to right for a leadoff triple in the eighth and scored on Granden Goetzman's sacrifice fly. J.J. Matijevic doubled with two out but Chuckie Robinson lined out to right to end the inning.

Carlos Sanabria gave up a two-out walk to Dairon Blanco in the ninth and allowed him to reach scoring position on a throwing error while trying to keep Blanco close at first. Mikey White followed with a clutch line drive single to right, bringing Blanco home with an insurance run.

Zack Erwin got the first two outs in the last of the ninth (an excellent 5-3 play from Diaz to Motter included) before Seth Beer lifted a 400-foot double to center. Nate Mondou then made an excellent play on Goetzman's ground ball to second for the final out.

The RockHounds snapped a two-game mini-slide and have now won 7-of-their-last-9 games.

Texas League South

Amarillo fell at home to Frisco, 5-3, so the RockHounds gained a game over both the Hooks and Sod Poodles. The 'Hounds (10-5) lead Corpus Christi and Amarillo (both 6-9) by four games and Frisco (5-9) by 4½.

Notable

Enoli Paredes was dominant in an outstanding start for Corpus Christi. Through the first five innings, exactly twice through the order, the RockHounds had two walks and one hit batsman ... had struck out 11 times ... and put the ball in play four times. Of the four, one was a pop foul to first base and the other a bunt attempt.

At the end of the fifth ... the COMBINED line score was no runs ... one hit ... one error.

Taylor Motter broke up the no-hitter ... and triggered what would be the game-winning rally ... with a terrific at-bat. He got behind, 0-2, to Willy Collado ... ran the count event at 2-2 ... fouled off five two-strike pitches ... and singled to left on the 10th pitch of the AB.

James Naile has great timing. In his Friday night start for Las Vegas, the Aviators backed him with 16 runs! James did his part, too, allowing just two runs on five hits over seven innings. Great stuff!

Next Game

Saturday, July 6 vs. Corpus Christi Hooks

Whataburger Field Corpus Christi, Texas

First pitch 7:15 p.m.

- Third of a four-game series and road trip

- Radio: NewsTalk 550 with Bob Hards ... airtime 7:05 p.m.

Probable Starters

CC: Chad Donato (RH, first appearance)

RH: Kyle Friedrichs (RH, 3-3, 3.38)

Next at Security Bank Ballpark

The RockHounds return Monday, July 8, to open a seven-game homestand:

Amarillo Sod Poodles (July 8-9-10) and the Corpus Christi Hooks (July 11-12-13-14).

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from July 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.