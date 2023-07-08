Series Secured in 8-5 Win

Dayton, Ohio. - For the second consecutive night, the Great Lakes Loons needed extra innings to defeat the Dayton Dragons. The Loons plated three in the top of the 10th and once again prevented Dayton from scoring their placed runner on second base. The class of the minor leagues have now won six straight and have already taken this week's series with an 8-5, 10-inning victory on Thursday night.

The Loons are now 31-9 on the road and have improved to 7-0 in series' away from Dow Diamond. Their 54-24 overall record is 0.5 games better than the Triple-A Oklahoma City Dodgers, who hold the second-best record in MiLB.

Similar to Thursday's contest, the Loons had some season-best individual pitching performances to thank for the win. In particular, a pair of lefties out of the Great Lakes bullpen were exemplary - Jack Dryer (2.1 IP, 0 R, 6 K) and Benony Robles (W, 2.0 IP, 0 H, 5 K).

After the Loons jumped out to a 5-1 lead through three innings, Dayton inched their way back with a pair of runs in the seventh inning and single runs in the fourth and eighth. Both teams failed to break the tie in the ninth inning and we went to the tenth. Great Lakes loaded the bases with no outs before the go ahead run was scored due to a pitch hitting Frank Rodriguez. Two more insurance runs crossed home via a Jake Vogel single.

Griffin Lockwood-Powell made an impact offensively reaching base four times and scoring twice as Great Lakes pitching struck out 18 Dragons for the second straight night.

Game five from Dayton begins at 7:05 p.m. EDT on Saturday. The Loons lead the series 4-0.

