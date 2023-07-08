Quad Cities Rallies from Four Down to Top Kernels 8-6

Cedar Rapids, IA - Trailing 6-2 after five innings, Quad Cities scores six unanswered runs to come from behind and top Cedar Rapids 8-6 Saturday night.

After the Kernels jumped out to a 5-0 lead a night ago, Cedar Rapids again got going early on Saturday. To lead off the game, Tanner Schobel cranked his third leadoff home run of the season to lift the Kernels ahead 1-0. After a groundout, Ben Ross then doubled, and Kala'i Rosario was hit by a pitch to put two on for Noah Miller, who blasted his third homer of the season to increase the Kernels' edge to 4-0.

In the second, Quad Cities got two runs back right away. Carter Jensen led off the inning with his first hit of the series, a solo home run to right to cut it to a three-run game. Two batters later, River Town singled and stole second, then scored on a Jack Alexander single to make it a 4-2 game.

That was the score entering the bottom of the third when Ben Ross singled with one out. After a Rosario walk and a wild pitch, Ross scored on Miller's fourth RBI of the night, this time on a sac fly to make it 5-2.

Cedar Rapids pushed that lead back to four runs in the fifth. Ross again produced a one-out single, then scored on a throwing error part of a Miller single to widen the lead at 6-2.

Down by four in the top of the sixth inning, a single and a walk put two on for Shervyen Newton, who singled home a run to make it 6-3. After another walk, a run scored on a wild pitch to make it 6-4 and put two in scoring position for Gavin Cross, who tied the game at 6-6 with a two-run single.

In the seventh, Town took a two-out walk for Quad Cities, as did Newton behind him to put two on base for Jack Alexander, who drove both home with a base hit to give the River Bandits the lead they would never lose at 8-6.

Cedar Rapids loaded the bases with a chance to tie or take the lead with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, but Jorel Ortega grounded out to end the game in the 8-6 Kernels loss.

The defeat is the first of the six games series against Quad Cities (36-44) as the Kernels (49-31) look to bounce back in the series finale tomorrow. Christian MacLeod gets the start for Cedar Rapids opposite William Fleming at 1:05 in the final game before the All-Star break.

