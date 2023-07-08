Early Homer Steers Chiefs Past Cubs Saturday

South Bend, IN- A two-run homer from Osvaldo Tovalin gave Peoria an early lead and three Chiefs pitchers made the lead stand tall in a 5-1 win over South Bend on Saturday.

After the teams traded zeroes in the first, Tovalin came through in the second. The Peoria third baseman skied a pitch over the wall in right field to give the Chiefs an early 2-0 cushion.

From there, Peoria starter Ian Bedell took control. The right-hander ended action with an 18 2/3 inning scoreless streak, spanning four outings. Bedell turned in a pair of 1-2-3 innings through three more scoreless frames.

In the fourth, South Bend scratched a run to end Bedell's streak at 21 2/3 innings. With Kevin Alcantara at second base, Ed Howard singled through the hole on the right side to cut the Peoria lead to 2-1. Bedell retired the Cubs in order in the fifth to end his night. He scattered just three hits over five innings of work.

The Chiefs wasted no time getting the run right back in the top half of the fifth. After an Alex Iadisernia single, the center fielder swiped second base, one of five Peoria steals on the night, to put himself in scoring position for Nathan Church. The league leader in hits doubled to right center to bring Iadisernia home and make it a 3-1 ballgame.

An inning later, the Chiefs tacked on another insurance tally. Aaron McKeithan worked a walk to lead off the sixth and later advanced to third on a wild pitch and a Tovalin groundout. Then, McKeithan scampered home on the second wild one of the inning to make it 4-1.

The Cubs had their best chance of the contest in the home half of the seventh inning. After a pair of Gustavo Rodriguez walks and a fielding error, the Cubs had the bases loaded with no outs in the inning. Rodriguez responded by punching out the next three batters he faced, stranding the bags full.

In the eighth, McKeithan again took advantage of a Cubs mishap. Following a double of his own, McKeithan was stationed at third base when Sheldon Reed uncorked another wild pitch, allowing the Peoria designated hitter to scamper home for his third run of the night.

Nathanael Heredia recorded the final four outs for Peoria to secure the win for Bedell, his fourth of the season.

The Chiefs will look to win the series outright in Sunday's finale at Four Winds Field. First pitch is slated for 2:05 p.m. EST/1:05 p.m. CST.

