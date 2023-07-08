Pitching Dominates, 'Caps Win 3-1

FORT WAYNE, IN - The West Michigan Whitecaps enjoyed one of their best pitching performances of the season as they staged a late rally to defeat the Fort Wayne TinCaps 3-1 in front of 6,448 fans Saturday night at Parkview Field.

West Michigan compiled 16 strikeouts in the contest, allowing one run on four hits and holding the TinCaps to a 1-for-5 mark with runners in scoring position. Meanwhile, West Michigan finished 4-for-8 with runners in scoring position in the slim victory.

Neither team scored in the first five innings, as Whitecaps pitchers Troy Melton and Michael Bienlien combined for five scoreless innings. At the same time, TinCaps starter Robbie Snelling tossed five shutout frames before 'Caps catcher Eliezer Alfonzo delivered an RBI single in the sixth, taking the 1-0 lead. Fort Wayne answered in the bottom of the sixth as Marcos Castañon added an RBI single, leveling the game at 1-1. West Michigan sparked a two-run rally in the eighth inning as Alfonzo delivered another RBI single before Izaac Pacheco lined a ball into left field, scoring Jace Jung and forging the Whitecaps in front 3-1. The TinCaps could not rally, as Elvis Alvarado tossed two scoreless frames with four punchouts before Dario Gardea completed the job in the ninth, tossing a shutout frame with two strikeouts to achieve the slim 3-1 victory.

The Whitecaps improve to 38-41 overall and 6-8 in the second half, as the TinCaps fall to 42-38 overall and 10-4 in the second half. Alvarado (1-1) gets his first win of the season as Gardea secures his first save. TinCaps reliever Will Geerdes (0-1) suffers his first loss, allowing two runs through an inning pitched. The Whitecaps 16 strikeouts are the most in a single game this season.

