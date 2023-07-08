'Caps Lose, 5-3

July 8, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, IN - The West Michigan Whitecaps couldn't capitalize on offense as part of a 5-3 defeat to the Fort Wayne TinCaps in front of 7,420 fans Friday night at Parkview Field.

The Whitecaps struggled with runners in scoring position, finishing 1-for-14 as Fort Wayne pitchers Ryan Bergert and Bodi Rascon combined for nine strikeouts while allowing just two walks in the contest. In the series four games, West Michigan has posted a cumulative batting average of .160 with runners in scoring position (8-for-50).

West Michigan opened the scoring with an RBI single from Brady Allen in the top of the first before TinCaps third baseman Marcos Castañon collected a solo home run in the bottom half, leveling the game at 1-1. The TinCaps built on their lead the following two innings as second baseman Graham Pauley added a solo homer before Nathan Martorella added an RBI single, extending the advantage to 3-1. Fort Wayne drew two walks to open the fifth inning before Martorella lined a two-run double into right field, increasing the lead to 5-1. West Michigan continued to chip away as Brady Allen added a solo home run in the sixth, cutting the TinCaps advantage to 5-2. The Whitecaps loaded the bases with none out in the ninth before Lazaro Benitez was picked off at second base by TinCaps catcher Anthony Vilar. 'Caps shortstop Luis Garcia recorded with a sacrifice fly, but the rally fell short, as Rascon induced a ground ball to end the game at secure the 5-3 Fort Wayne victory.

The TinCaps improve to 40-37 overall and 10-3 in the second half, as the Whitecaps fall to 37-41 overall and 5-8 in the latter portion of 2023. Bergert (5-2) collects his fifth win as Rascon gets his first save. Whitecaps starter Garrett Burhenn (4-4) suffers his fourth loss, allowing three runs through four innings pitched. Allen led the offense by going 2-for-4 with a home run in a loss that sent the Whitecaps to a season-low four games under .500.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps continue this six-game series at Parkview Field Saturday night at 6:35 pm. Pitcher Troy Melton gets the start for West Michigan against Fort Wayne's Robby Snelling. Broadcast coverage with Nate Wangler begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network beginning at 6:20 pm. Get your tickets for all 2023 home games now at www.whitecapsbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.