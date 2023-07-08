Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Saturday (7:10 PM Start)

July 8, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Saturday, July 8, 2023lGame # 14 (80)

Day Air Ballparkl Dayton, Ohio l7:10 p.m.

TV: Dayton's CW (26)lRadio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Great Lakes Loons (9-4, 54-24) at Dayton Dragons (6-7, 39-40)

RH Yon Castro (4-1, 2.14) vs. RH Julian Aguiar (3-1, 2.10)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Great Lakes Loons (affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers) at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. This is the fifth game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Friday: Great Lakes 8, Dayton 5 (10 innings). The Dragons erased a 5-1 deficit, tying the game in the eighth inning after Great Lakes scored two in the first inning and three in the third. Austin Callahan had three hits and an RBI for the Dragons. Great Lakes scored three in the top of the 10th to break a 5-5 tie.

Team Notes

The Dragons have lost five straight games for the first time this season. The five losses have come by a total of eight runs and the last two have gone to extra innings.

The Dragons have held a lead in five of their seven losses in the second half. The two in which they did not hold a lead both went to extra innings.

The Dragons are in third place, four games behind Fort Wayne. To reach the playoffs, the Dragons must win the division title in the second half (or finish second in the second half if Great Lakes wins the second half division title).

The Dragons team ERA since April 30 is 3.33, best in the Midwest League and fifth in full season Minor League Baseball (120 teams). They are 32-27 since April 30.

Player Notes

Austin Callahan over his last 13 games is batting .352 with seven doubles, one home run, and 10 RBI. For the season, he leads the MWL in doubles and extra base hits.

Jack Rogers in his last 25 games is batting .303 with one home run, seven doubles, and two triples to raise his batting average from .203 to .245.

Dragons starting pitcher Julian Aguiar leads the MWL in ERA (2.10) and is first in opponent batting average (.177). He was named MWL Pitcher of the Month and Cincinnati Reds Minor League Pitcher of the Month for May (22 IP, 1 ER).

Jose Acuña has a 2.35 ERA that would rank second in the MWL behind Aguiar, but Acuña is 1.2 innings short of the minimum to qualify.

Starting pitcher Chase Petty has an ERA of 1.53 in 35.1 innings (nine starts). He missed the first month of the season.

Owen Holt over his last 9 G: 16.2 IP, 4 R, 1 ER, 0.54 ERA (since May 28).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Sunday, July 9 (1:05 pm): Great Lakes LH Justin Wrobleski (4-3, 3.06) at Dayton RH Jose Acuña (5-0, 2.35)

