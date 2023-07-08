Arroyo's Home Run Lifts Dragons to 2-1 Win Over Loons

July 8, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - Edwin Arroyo hit a two-run home run in the seventh inning and Dayton pitchers Julian Aguiar, Eddy Demurias, and John Murphy combined to allow just four hits as the Dragons defeated the Great Lakes Loons 2-1 on Saturday night. The Dragons snapped a five-game losing streak with the win.

A crowd of 7,864 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Great Lakes scored first when the Loons pushed across an unearned run in the top of the sixth inning against Dragons starting pitcher Julian Aguiar, who was outstanding throughout his outing and lowered his league-leading earned run average to 1.92.

The Dragons had not advanced a runner past first base when they came to bat in the bottom of the seventh, trailing 1-0. Austin Hendrick reached on a dropped third strike to start the inning, and Arroyo followed by launching a home run to left field to give the Dragons a 2-1 lead. The homer was Arroyo's eighth of the year.

Reliever Eddy Demurias (1-1) tossed two perfect innings in relief of Aguiar, working the seventh and eighth. He struck out two to earn the win. John Murphy pitched the ninth inning to earn his first save. Murphy allowed a one-out infield single but retired the next two batters on ground balls to end the game.

Aguiar worked six innings, allowing three hits and an unearned run with no walks and seven strikeouts. Aguiar was reaching 97 mph with his fastball in the first inning when he struck out all three batters on a total of 11 pitches.

Arroyo was 2 for 3 in the game as the Dragons were limited to just three hits. Hayden Jones had the other hit, a single.

With the win, the Dragons moved to within three games of first place Fort Wayne in the East Division of the Midwest League. Fort Wayne's six-game winning streak was snapped on Saturday with a loss to West Michigan.

Up Next: The Dragons (7-7, 40-40) host Great Lakes (9-5, 54-25) in the last game of the six-game series on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. Jose Acuña (5-0, 2.35) is scheduled to start for Dayton.

For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.