Series Preview: Louisville Bats vs. Indianapolis Indians, August 27-September 1

August 26, 2024 - International League (IL)

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians begin their 12th homestand of the 2024 season on Tuesday, Aug. 27, against the Louisville Bats, Triple-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds. The seven-game series includes a Wednesday doubleheader and concludes on Sunday, Sept. 1. This is the last of four series between the two teams this season. Below is a preview of both teams, notable promotions, first pitches and more.

Louisville Bats (19-31, 57-67, -14.0 GB, 20th)

2023: 75-73, 9th

International League Championships: 2001

Manager: Pat Kelly, 5th season (251-309, .448)

Top Prospects by MLB Pipeline: RHP Rhett Lowder (No. 2), OF Rece Hinds (15), RHP Connor Phillips (16), OF Blake Dunn (18), RHP Zach Maxwell (23)

Louisville is led by skipper Pat Kelly, who managed the Indians for part of the 1991 campaign and all of the 1992 season when Indianapolis was the Triple-A affiliate of the Montreal Expos. Kelly's squad boasts five of the Cincinnati Reds' top 30 prospects according to MLB Pipeline - three pitchers and two outfielders - with right-hander Rhett Lowder, the No. 7 overall pick of the 2023 First-Year Player Draft, as the headliner. The Bats were swept by the Gwinnett Stripers, Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, in a six-game set last week at Louisville Slugger Field and enter the series riding a seven-game losing streak while losing 10 of their last 11 overall.

The Bats are 8-6 against the Indians this season. Rece Hinds, who is batting .208 (79-for-380) with 14 home runs and 47 RBI in 99 Triple-A games, has collected four doubles and three homers in 12 contests against Indy.

On the season, Levi Jordan paces the team with a .298 batting average (74-for-248) in 70 games. P.J. Higgins has also put together a strong campaign, batting .254 (108-for-425) with 25 doubles, 10 home runs and 56 RBI. The Reds recently signed Brownsburg, Ind. native Tucker Barnhart to a minor league contract on Aug. 6, and the 33-year-old has hit .200 (6-for-30) in limited action.

As a team, the Bats are last in the IL in batting average (.237), runs (554), hits (968), on-base percentage (.321), slugging percentage (.381) and OPS (.702). They have also struck out 1,184 times, the third-most in the IL.

Indianapolis Indians (26-23, 59-63, -6.5 GB, 8th)

2023: 70-78, T-12th

International League Championships: 1963, 2000

Manager: Miguel Perez, 3rd season (203-216, .484)

Top Prospects by MLB Pipeline: RHP Bubba Chandler (No. 1), RHP Thomas Harrington (5), INF Nick Yorke (6), RHP Mike Burrows (16), OF Billy Cook (24)

The Indians return to Victory Field after dropping four of six games to the Columbus Clippers, Triple-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, at Huntington Park in Columbus, Ohio. Indy prevailed 9-8 in 10 innings on Thursday thanks to a two-homer game by Liover Peguero and go-ahead double by Jake Lamb in the final frame before pairing that triumph with a 6-2 victory on Friday, highlighted by another stellar start by right-hander Thomas Harrington.

Among players on Indy's active roster, Peguero has experienced the most success against Louisville's pitching staff this season, batting .273 (15-for-55) with five doubles, a triple, home run and eight RBI in 13 games. Southpaws Geronimo Franzua and Michael Plassmeyer are the only active pitchers who have started against the Bats this season in an Indians uniform, meaning Indy will trot out a rotation of new starters all week long.

Pirates top prospect Bubba Chandler, the No. 41 overall prospect in baseball according to MLB Pipeline, is 1-0 with a 1.50 ERA (3er/18.0ip) and 23 strikeouts since making his Triple-A debut on Aug. 9. Harrington has also excelled in four Triple-A outings, going 2-1 with a 3.09 ERA (8er/23.1ip) while pitching into the sixth inning with a perfect game intact in each of his last two outings. Nick Yorke has been a menace at the dish and ranks first in the IL in hits (29), tied for first in doubles (nine) and sixth in batting average (.372) this month. On the season, Matt Gorski ranks eighth in the IL in slugging percentage (.508) while Billy Cook is 10th in OPS (.873).

The Indians are second in batting average (.265) and fifth in doubles (230) in the IL.

Series Schedule

Aug. 27, 7:05 PM: TBD vs. RHP Mike Burrows (0-1, 4.00)

Aug. 28, 5:35 PM: RHP Connor Phillips (2-7, 9.92) vs. RHP Bubba Chandler (1-0, 1.50)

Aug. 28, 30 minutes after Game 1 concludes: TBD vs. TBD

Aug. 29, 7:05 PM: RHP Rhett Lowder (0-0, 0.00) vs. RHP Thomas Harrington (2-1, 3.09)

Aug. 30, 7:05 PM: RHP Randy Wynne (1-3, 4.42) vs. TBD

Aug. 31, 7:05 PM: LHP Brandon Leibrandt (3-4, 4.46) vs. RHP Luis Cessa (4-5, 4.58)

Sept. 1, 1:35 PM: TBD vs. TBD

What's on the Menu

This week's Hot Dog of the Homestand presented by Eisenberg is the Louisville Slugger Dog, a hot dog topped with beer cheese, Coney sauce and yellow mustard. Fans can find them at the Links and Drinks carts located behind Section 105 and 120.

If the Indians win at home, fans win at home, too! Thanks to a partnership with Chick-fil-A®, fans can claim a free Chick-fil-A® entrée on the Chick-fil-A® App the day after every home victory.

Can't-Miss Promotions

Hungry for a deal? Start off the week by feasting on some of your favorite ballpark bites (hot dogs, peanuts, potato chips, popcorn, Cracker Jack® and churros) all available for just a buck thanks to the Tuesday Dollar Menu presented by Eisenberg. The opener also features STEAM Night presented by Indiana Union Construction Industry and Lilly, when local companies demonstrate how their products are used in careers covering science, technology, engineering, arts and math from 5:30-8 PM. The first 400 kids through the gates will receive a Foam Finger giveaway courtesy of Boston Scientific, and National Hot Rod Association fans can peel out to the right field videoboard where JCM Racing driver Ida Zetterström will sign autographs from 5:30-6:30 PM.

Come back Wednesday for twice the fun at half the price as the Indians take on the Bats for a doubleheader starting at 5:35 PM. Enjoy 50% off tickets during Half-Off Wednesday Night presented by AAA Insurance and Best-One when you enter the code HALF in the coupon code field before selecting your seats. To kick off Snapchat's Less Likes More Love Night, be one of the first 250 fans through the gates and receive a rally towel giveaway courtesy of Snapchat! Don't let your four-legged best friend miss out on all the excitement - bring them along for Bark in the Park presented by All Pet Express, PetSuites and Tito's Handmade Vodka. Dog tickets are $7 and can be purchased here.

Get your weekend started a night early with $2 Pepsi fountain drinks and $3 draft beers on Thirsty Thursday™ presented by Sun King Brewery. Plus, take part in Chick-fil-A Night by purchasing anywhere from two (2) to ten (10) Reserved seat tickets for the game through this specific link in order to receive the same amount of Chick-fil-A® meal vouchers in return. Vouchers will be available for pickup at the game at the Advance Ticket Window behind Section 108.

On Friday, join us for Irish Community Night when we're bringing the sights and sounds of Ireland to the Vic. Enjoy pregame performances from bagpipers and Irish dancers, participate in a hurling demonstration, listen to authentic Irish music and more! Stick around after the final out for the most exciting finish to a night at the ballpark: Friday Fireworks presented by AAA Insurance and FOX59.

On Saturday, celebrate the man with the mustache, Paul Skenes, who has taken the big leagues by storm after starting the season with Indianapolis. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Paul Skenes Strikeout Counter Bobblehead giveaway presented by The Villages of Indiana! Additionally, join us on Saturday to honor cancer survivors from across central Indiana during Stand Up to Cancer (SU2C) Night. Stop by the Center Field Plaza or the lineup board to pick up a pre-made or customizable place card you can use to participate in an in-game moment.

For the Sunday finale, step right up and prepare to be amazed during Circus at the Ballpark presented by MHS. Stilt walkers, jugglers, magicians, mimes and aerial acrobats will perform before and during the game on the concourse. There's more fun to be had for the whole family - all children 14 and under receive a free hot dog, bag of chips and Capri Sun® juice pouch with price of admission as part of our Kids Eat Free Sunday deal presented by Meijer. Lastly, Knot Hole Kids Club members will have their first of two chances to pick up the final giveaway item of the season, a Rowdie hat, and can run the bases after the game!

Notable First Pitches

Aug. 27: JCM Racing and NHRA Top Fuel driver Ida ZetterstrÃÂ§m, WISH-TV anchor Phil Sanchez

Aug. 28: Butler Blue IV

Single-game tickets are available for purchase, and group and premium reservations may also be made. For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545.

