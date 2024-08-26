Impressive Season Continues for Keirsey Jr., Named International League Player of the Week for August 20-25

August 26, 2024 - International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - DaShawn Keirsey Jr. turned it on last week against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, hitting his way to International League Player of the Week honors for August 20-25, the league announced Monday.

Keirsey Jr. hit for a league-best .500 average (minimum 10 plate appearances), going 9-for-18, tying the league-high with two triples, two home runs, and drove in eight, tied for the second-most in the IL. His 19 total bases were the third-most in the league. Among hitters with at least 10 plate appearances, he ranked second with a 1.056 slugging percentage and a 1.601 OPS, finishing third with a .545 on-base percentage. Keirsey Jr. had three multi-hit efforts: going 3-for-3 with a three-run home run on August 20, a 4-for-4 outing on August 22 with a triple and home run, followed by a 2-for-5 day on August 24.

In August, Keirsey Jr. is hitting .333/.417/.583 with a 1.000 OPS, ranking eighth in slugging percentage and OPS. He also ranks among league leaders in August with three triples, tied for the most in the league, in addition to eight steals, tied for the fourth-most and 42 total bases for the eighth-most.

The San Diego, CA native is the seventh player in franchise history and the second this season to take home Player of the Week honors, joining Drew Maggi (June 28-July 4, 2021), Alex Kirilloff (May 30-June 5, 2022), Chris Williams (June 13-18), Anthony Prato (July 25-30, 2023), and Matt Wallner (June 11-16, 2024).

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.