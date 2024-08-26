Homestand Highlights: Stripers Find a Way with Dinosaur Night at Coolray Field

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers will turn back the clock to prehistoric times and bring dinosaurs back to Coolray Field on August 30 as part of a six-game homestand that runs from August 27-September 1 against the Columbus Clippers.

The homestand also features a 9/9/9 Buffet on August 29 and a Spencer Strider Bobble Gnome Giveaway for the first 2,000 fans on August 31.

Here's a full look at the homestand:

Tuesday, August 27 - Stripers vs. Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Guardians)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 7:05 p.m.

- Family Value Tuesday (presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling): Feast on $2 hot dogs and indulge on $1 desserts for the final Family Value Tuesday of 2024.

Wednesday, August 28 - Stripers vs. Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Guardians)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 7:05 p.m.

- Wet Nose Wednesday (presented by Sahlen's with partner New Country 101.5): Free admission for dogs with a paid owner on The Bank, our outfield lawn seating. Upgrade to the Wet Nose Wednesday Pack which includes a ticket, hot dog, and Stripers berm blanket for just $20.

- Less Likes, More Love (Snapchat): A night featuring fan giveaways and spotlighting moments of togetherness during the game. The Stripers will also introduce a Hug Cam videoboard feature encouraging fans to feel connected to those around them.

Thursday, August 29 - Stripers vs. Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Guardians)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 7:05 p.m.

- Michelob Ultra Thirsty Thursday™: Every Thursday night, fans age 21 and older can get select 12-ounce domestic beers for just $2 each.

- 9/9/9 Buffet: Fans can purchase this special buffet that includes a Field Box ticket as well as unlimited hot dogs, chips, and Coca-Cola beverages (including up to three Michelob Ultra 12-ounce beers for ages 21 and older) for just $42. The first 99 fans to purchase this buffet will also receive a free Stripers koozie.

Friday, August 30 - Stripers vs. Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Guardians)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 7:05 p.m.

- Dinosaur Night (presented by Prehistoric Nation): Life, uh, finds a way. Dinosaurs are coming to Coolray Field this homestand, with appearances from Prehistoric favorites.

- Fireworks Friday: After a night of entertaining baseball, the Stripers will light up the night sky with a thrilling display of Jurassic-themed fireworks.

- All-You-Can-Eat Seats: Enjoy hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and soft drinks among other ballpark favorites on any Friday-Sunday home game for just $35.

- Friday Family 4 Pack: Purchase four tickets, four hot dogs, and four hats for just $80 and enjoy a postgame fireworks show.

Saturday, August 31 - Stripers vs. Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Guardians)

Gates Open: 4:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 6:05 p.m.

- Spencer Strider Bobble Gnome (presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling): The first 2,000 fans at Coolray Field will receive a limited-edition bobble "gnome" of Atlanta Braves' ace and former Striper Spencer Strider.

- Tailgate Ticket Pack: Kick off the 2024 college football season at Coolray Field with an early-entry game ticket, a guaranteed Spencer Strider Bobble Gnome, and access to an all-you-can eat tailgate buffet from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. for just $50. Gates for this pack will open at 11:30 a.m.

- All-You-Can-Eat Seats: Enjoy hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and soft drinks among other ballpark favorites on any Friday-Sunday home game for just $35.

Sunday, September 1 - Stripers vs. Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Guardians)

Gates Open: 12:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 1:05 p.m.

- Sunday Funday (presented by COUNTRY Financial): A special matinee game for families, with Pregame Catch on the Field and Postgame Kids Run the Bases (weather permitting).

- All-You-Can-Eat Seats: Enjoy hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and soft drinks among other ballpark favorites on any Friday-Sunday home game for just $35.

Single-game tickets for all Stripers' home games are on sale now at GoStripers.com/tickets.

