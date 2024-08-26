Mud Hens Weekly No. 22: August 26, 2024

August 26, 2024 - International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release









Toledo Mud Hens at bat

(Toledo Mud Hens) Toledo Mud Hens at bat(Toledo Mud Hens)

Overall Record: 59-66, T-7th, 19.5 GB, I.L. West Division, Current Streak: 1 Loss

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

August 20 vs. Iowa (6-5 Loss/10)

August 21 vs. Iowa (3-2 Win)

August 22 vs. Iowa (5-3 Loss/11)

August 23 vs. Iowa (5-3 Loss)

August 24 vs. Iowa (5-3 Win)

August 25 vs. Iowa (4-2 Loss)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

August 27 at Worcester (6:45 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

August 28 at Worcester (6:45 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

August 29 at Worcester (6:45 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

August 30 at Worcester (6:45 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

August 31 at Worcester (7:05 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

September 1 at Worcester (1:05 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

MUD HENS NOTES

A week of duels: The Toledo Mud Hens may have lost their six-game series to the Iowa Cubs 4-2, but every game of the series was decided by two-or-less runs or extra innings. The I-Cubs took both extra-inning games on Tuesday (6-5/10) and Thursday (5-3/11) and followed with wins on Friday (5-3) and Sunday (4-2), while the Mud Hens were able to rally back for a gritty 3-2 win on Wednesday night and another 5-3 win on Saturday night.

Closing time: Reliever Miguel Diaz locked down a pair of saves over the week, sealing the Mud Hens wins on Wednesday and Saturday. Diaz pitched 3.0 innings, allowing three hits while striking out four batters on his way to his first two saves of the season. Diaz's save on Saturday moved him into tenth-most saves in Mud Hens history with 23 career saves with Toledo. Diaz spent the previous two seasons in the closer role and is 23/30 in save situations for the Hens over the last three seasons.

Lashing Leonard: Infielder Eddys Leonard raked against the Iowa Cubs, going 10-24 with four doubles and an RBI. Leonard is riding a three-game hitting streak, going 4-11 with a pair of doubles and an RBI. Leonard landed three multi-hit games in the series, notching a pair of three-hit games on Tuesday and Wednesday and a two-hit game on Sunday. Leonard smashed Iowa pitching all season, going 18-63 (.286) with six doubles and two RBI.

Maggi-cian: Infielder Drew Maggi has been hot as of late, riding a four-game hitting streak, going 7-15 (.467) with one home run, three RBI and three doubles. Maggi went 5-12 in the series against Iowa, with a home run, two RBI and three doubles. Maggi also crushed the game-tying home run on Thursday that sent the game to extra innings along with a pair of multi-hit games on Thursday and Friday.

Missing bats: The Mud Hens pitching staff dazzled again last week, striking out 73 I-Cubs hitters, for an average of just over 12 per game. The starters and relievers each posted their fair share. Ty Madden fanned nine on Tuesday, Casey Mize struck out seven on Saturday, and both Lael Lockhart and Austin Bergner each had five strikeouts in their respective outings. Out of the bullpen, PJ Poulin and Chase Lee both fanned six I-Cubs while Ricky Vanasco tallied five punchouts.

Shippin' up to Worcester: The Toledo Mud Hens head to the northeast for their penultimate road trip of the 2024 season. The Hens will square off with the Worcester Red Sox for the second time this season. The Mud Hens won the six-game series between the two teams in Toledo earlier in the season at 4-2, meaning that a series split would secure the Hens the season series against the WooSox. The WooSox are 28-22 in the second half and 63-62 overall this season.

Mud Hens Player of the Week:

Eddys Leonard (10-23, RBI, 4 2B, 3 R, BB, 6 K)

Mud Hens Pitcher of the Week:

Miguel Diaz (2 SV, 3.0 IP, 3 H, 4 K)

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.