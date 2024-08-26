On Deck at the Vic: STEAM Night, Irish Community Night and Circus at the Ballpark Highlight August 27-September 1 Homestand

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians return to Victory Field for a seven-game series starting Tuesday, Aug. 27, against the Louisville Bats, Triple-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds. Promotions include Tuesday Dollar Menu, STEAM Night and a special appearance by JCM Racing and NHRA Top Fuel driver Ida ZetterstrÃÂ§m (Aug. 27), Bark in the Park with a special appearance by Butler Blue IV on a Wednesday Half-Off Night doubleheader (Aug. 28), Thirsty Thursday™ and Chick-fil-A Nights (Aug. 29), Friday Fireworks and Irish Community Night (Aug. 30), Stand Up to Cancer (SU2C) Night and a Paul Skenes Strikeout Counter Bobblehead giveaway (Aug. 31), and Circus at the Ballpark during Kids Eat Free Sunday (Sept. 1).

Tuesday, Aug. 27 - Tuesday Dollar Menu presented by Eisenberg, STEAM Night presented by Indiana Union Construction Industry and Lilly, special appearance by JCM Racing and NHRA Top Fuel driver Ida ZetterstrÃÂ§m, Foam Finger Giveaway presented by Boston Scientific

$1 concessions! Bring your appetite and devour hot dogs, peanuts, potato chips, popcorn, Cracker Jack® and churros, all available for just a buck.

Victory Field is becoming the largest classroom in central Indiana! From 5:30-8 PM on the concourse, local companies will host interactive demonstrations to show how their products are used in careers relating to science, technology, engineering, arts and math.

Meet JCM Racing and NHRA Top Fuel driver Ida ZetterstrÃÂ§m for autographs and photos from 5:30-6:30 PM near the right field videoboard before she throws the ceremonial first pitch. ZetterstrÃÂ§m was the 2023 IFA European Top Fuel champion and, after making her NHRA Top Fuel debut earlier this month, will race on Labor Day weekend in the 2024 NHRA U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

The first 400 kids through the gates will receive a foam finger, courtesy of Boston Scientific.

Gates Open: 6 PM | First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Wednesday, Aug. 28 - Half-Off Wednesday Night presented by AAA Insurance and Best-One, Bark in the Park presented by All Pet Express, PetSuites and Tito's Handmade Vodka, First Fetch with Butler Blue IV, Less Likes More Love Night presented by Snapchat

Enjoy an Indians doubleheader at a bargain! Enter the code HALF in the coupon code field before selecting your seats to receive 50% off Box, Reserved and Lawn seat tickets.

Three barks and you're out! Bring man's best friend to Victory Field to enjoy the game from the left and center field Toyota lawn. Your dog must have a ticket and be accompanied by at least one human. Dog tickets are $7.

Arrive early to watch Butler Blue IV fetch the first pitch!

Snapchat rally towels will be given out to the first 250 fans, courtesy of Snapchat.

Gates Open: 5 PM | Game 1 First Pitch: 5:35 PM | Game 2 First Pitch: 30 minutes after Game 1 concludes

Thursday, Aug. 29 - Thirsty Thursday™ presented by Sun King Brewery, Chick-fil-A Nights presented by Chick-fil-A of Central Indiana

The best drink specials in Indy happen on Thirsty Thursdays™ at Victory Field. Satisfy your thirst with $2 fountain Pepsi products and $3 draft beers! Must be 21 years and older to purchase.

Buy anywhere from two (2) to ten (10) Reserved seat tickets through this specific link and receive the same amount of Chick-fil-A meal vouchers in return. Vouchers can be picked up at the Advance Ticket Window behind Section 108 on the day of the game.

Gates Open: 6 PM | First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Friday, Aug. 30 - Friday Fireworks presented by AAA Insurance and FOX59, Irish Community Night in partnership with Circle City Irish Festival

Baseball and boom! Bring the family and have a blast with postgame fireworks.

The Indians welcome the Irish community to Victory Field! Arrive early to enjoy a bagpipe performance in the Center Field Plaza from 6-6:30 PM with an Irish dancing performance to follow. Throughout the night, fans will experience authentic Irish music, a hurling demonstration and more themed in-game entertainment.

Gates Open: 6 PM | First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Saturday, Aug. 31 - Paul Skenes Strikeout Counter Bobblehead Giveaway presented by The Villages of Indiana, Stand Up to Cancer (SU2C) Night

The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a bobblehead of pitcher Paul Skenes, who began the season with the Indians before ascending to the big leagues and quickly becoming one of the most dominant pitchers in baseball. The bobblehead includes a strikeout counter, allowing fans to keep track of Skenes' career strikeouts!

Join us in honoring cancer survivors from across central Indiana. Stop by the Stand Up to Cancer tables in either the Center Field Plaza or in front of the lineup board to pick up a pre-made or custom place card you can use to participate in an in-game moment where Indians fans, players and coaches will honor loved ones affected by cancer.

Gates Open: 6 PM | First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Sunday, Sept. 1 - Kids Eat Free Sunday presented by Meijer, Circus at the Ballpark presented by MHS, Knot Hole Kids Club Giveaway presented by Riley Children's Health and Williams Comfort Air

Lunch on us! All children 14 and under receive a free hot dog, bag of chips and Capri Sun® juice pouch with price of admission.

Step right up and prepare to be amazed! Get ready to experience the big top at the ballpark. Stilt walkers, jugglers, magicians, mimes and aerial acrobats will dazzle audiences pregame and in-game in the Center Field Plaza and around the concourse. Fans will also have the opportunity to participate in a juggling workshop in the Center Field Plaza.

The first 250 Knot Hole Kids Club members will receive one (1) Rowdie lunch box, while supplies last. Must have membership card to redeem. And don't forget, members of the Knot Hole Kids Club also get the opportunity to run the bases after Sunday home games (weather permitting).

Gates Open: 12:30 PM | First Pitch: 1:35 PM

Single-game tickets are available for the entire homestand. For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545.

