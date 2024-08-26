Ramos & Peralta Promoted to Chicago on Monday

August 26, 2024 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - Infielder Bryan Ramos and left-handed pitcher Sammy Peralta were recalled by the Chicago White Sox on Monday. Additionally, left-handed pitcher Ky Bush was optioned to Charlotte. He has not yet been added to the team's active roster.

INF Bryan Ramos was recalled by the Chicago White Sox today. On Sunday, Ramos hit two home runs in Charlotte's 8-3 win over the Memphis Redbirds. He also extended his hitting streak to 10 consecutive games. With the Knights this season, Ramos, 22, is hitting .257 (58-for-226) with 32 runs scored, 11 doubles, eight home runs, 29 RBI and six stolen bases over 59 games. In August, he is hitting .291 (23-for-79) with 15 runs scored, three doubles, six home runs and 18 RBI over 20 games. In 15 games with the White Sox this season, Ramos is hitting .196 (9-for-46) with four runs scored, two doubles and two RBI. Ramos entered the season as the number four prospect in the Chicago White Sox system, as rated by Baseball America.

LHP Sammy Peralta was recalled by the Chicago White Sox today. With the Knights, Peralta is 2-0 with one save and a 1.27 ERA in 20 games (28.1 IP). Peralta is 3-1 with a 3.73 ERA in 32 games (41.0 IP) combined between Charlotte and Triple-A Tacoma. In seven games this season with the White Sox, Peralta is 0-0 with a 5.06 ERA in seven games (10.2 IP).

A total of 30 different players have now been promoted to Chicago from Charlotte this season. Those players (in order of their promotion) are: OF Robbie Grossman (4/5), INF Lenyn Sosa (4/6, 5/31 & 7/30), LHP Jared Shuster (4/8 & 5/1), OF Oscar Colás (4/10 & 6/2), INF Zach Remillard (4/12 & 5/8), RHP Justin Anderson (4/12 & 5/14), RHP Nick Nastrini (4/15 & 5/22), RHP Jonathan Cannon (4/16), INF Danny Mendick (4/22), OF Tommy Pham (4/26), OF Rafael Ortega (4/26), RHP Brad Keller (4/28), RHP Prelander Berroa (4/28 & 8/2), RHP Mike Clevinger (5/6), OF Dominic Fletcher (5/15 & 7/29), OF Corey Julks (5/17), OF Zach DeLoach (5/22 & 6/4), RHP Jake Woodford (5/28), Sammy Peralta (6/9, 7/20, 7/29 & 8/26), RHP Chad Kuhl (6/14), RHP Jordan Leasure (7/8), RHP Steven Wilson (7/19), INF Brooks Baldwin (7/19), C Chuckie Robinson (7/19), RHP Davis Martin (7/27), RHP Touki Toussaint (7/29), LHP Fraser Ellard (7/30), LHP Ky Bush (8/5), RHP Gus Varland (8/17) and INF Bryan Ramos (8/26).

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.