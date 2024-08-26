Bisons Unveil New 'Black and Red' Hockey Day Jerseys for September 7 Game vs. Lehigh Valley

August 26, 2024 - International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







Bison... meet Goat... Hockey Day at the Ballpark is Saturday, September 7th, presented by LEGENDS (1:05 p.m.), and for this 4th annual event with the Buffalo Sabres, the Bisons are going Black and Red with an all new jersey and cap design featuring the fan-favorite Sabres look! Hockey Day at the Ballpark will also include a visit from Sabretooth, a visit from the Sabrehood Summer Tour and a pregame Autograph Session from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. (players to be announced and subject to change) as the Bisons face the Lehigh Valley IronPigs at Sahlen Field.

For the first time in event history, the Bisons players will be donning Black & Red Hockey Day Jerseys and Caps as a tribute to the Sabres popular retro look from 1996-2006 that was been brought back two seasons ago. Featuring our 'Hockey Day' standing bison logo across the front... updated in black and red, of course... this black jerseys features a grey-red-white stripe pattern on the sleeves as well as angled from the armpit down the flanks. Each sleeve also features a retro Bisons 'B' logo in red with a puck flying out from behind the letter... reminiscent of a Tage Thompson power play one-timer destined for the back of the net! Accompanying the jersey is an all black cap with our Hockey Day standing Bison logo and a white-red-white horizontal stripes behind it.

More Hockey Day at the Ballpark details are to be announced, but don't wait to get your tickets as all single-game tickets for the game are 20% off if purchased in advance of game day!

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.