Stranger Things Night, Bark in the Park, Fireworks Headline Penultimate Homestand of '24

August 26, 2024 - International League (IL)

DURHAM, NC - The Durham Bulls return home to Durham Bulls Athletic Park for their second-to-last homestand of the season on Tuesday, August 27 for a six-game series versus the Buffalo Bisons, the Triple-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays. The homestand is highlighted by Tacos & Tallboys Tuesday with Tune Tuesday on August 27, plus Pickleball Night with Winning Wednesday on August 28, Bark in the Park on Dollar Dog Thursday featuring $1 Sahlen's hot dogs with Throwback Thursday on August 29, Friday Night Fireworks presented by bioMérieux on August 30, Stranger Things Night with Saturday Night Fireworks presented by Window World on August 31, and Sunday Fun Day with Kids Run The Bases presented by Nature's Twist on September 1.

Tuesday, August 27 vs Buffalo (6:35pm) - Game presented by Gonzalez Painters and Contractors

Tacos and Tallboys Tuesday: Fans can enjoy $2 tacos and $5 select tallboy canned beers during Tuesday night games at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Tune Tuesday: Tune Tuesday returns to the DBAP featuring a Broadway Hits playlist.

Wednesday, August 28 vs Buffalo (6:35pm) - Game presented by Durham Housing Authority

Pickleball Night: Professional Pickleball players Lauren Rice and Tracey Taylor will be here, along with other pickleball players from around the Triangle. Plus, we'll have on-field games and more!

Pickleball Night Ticket Package : Don't miss your chance to add on an exclusive Durham Bulls Pickleball Paddle with your ticket! Click here to learn more: bit.ly/48SzeAf

Winning Wednesday: It could be your lucky night at the DBAP, with extra chances to win prizes throughout the night at Wednesday evening games throughout the season. If the Bulls win, all fans in attendance will also have the chance to run the bases after the game!

Thursday, August 29 vs Buffalo (6:35pm) - Game presented by Hollywood Feed

Bark in the Park presented by Tito's Vodka: It's our second-to-last Bark in the Park date this year, with dogs welcome to join their owners at the DBAP in outfield reserve seats or on the outfield berm. Bark in the Park tickets are available at this link: https://bit.ly/3y3h8LS.

Dollar Dog Thursday: Fans can enjoy $1 Sahlen's hot dogs at every Thursday night home game in 2024, with the exception of July 4.

Throwback Thursday: The Bulls will be wearing their Rays Throwback jerseys honoring the club's longtime partnership with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Friday, August 30 vs Buffalo (6:35pm) - Game presented by Proforma

Friday Night Fireworks presented by bioMérieux: Stick around after every Friday night game for Friday Night Fireworks presented by bioMérieux!

Deaf & Hard of Hearing Awareness Night: American Sign Language interpreters will be on-site at the DBAP, plus that evening's National Anthem will be sung and signed at Deaf & Hard of Hearing Awareness Night.

Blue Monster Appearance: Say hi to Wool E. Bull's frenemy the Blue Monster, who is also scheduled to be in attendance at the DBAP.

Saturday, August 31 vs Buffalo (6:35pm) - Game presented by Virge Yoga

Stranger Things Night: Stranger Things Night makes its rad return to the DBAP! Join us as we celebrate the hit Neflix series created by Durham natives and Jordan High School alumni The Duffer Brothers.

Stranger Things Night Jersey Auction: Bulls players and coaches will be wearing specialty Stranger Things Night jerseys, which will be auctioned off to benefit the Durham Bulls Youth Athletic League.

Saturday Night Fireworks presented by Window World: Stay after the game for Saturday Night Fireworks show of the year presented by Window World!

Ripken the Bat Dog courtesy of Sit Means Sit Apex: Ripken the Bat Dog returns to the DBAP, fetching bats for the Bulls.

Sunday, August 18 vs Buffalo (1:05pm)

Kids Run The Bases presented by Nature's Twist: Kids 12 and under will be able to run the bases after Sunday home games at the DBAP thanks to Nature's Twist!

Tickets for all 2024 Durham Bulls home games are available, and can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com, or by calling 919.956.BULL.

