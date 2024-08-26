Adam Mazur Named International League Pitcher of the Week
August 26, 2024 - International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp right-handed pitcher Adam Mazur has been named the International League Pitcher of the Week for the week of August 19-25, Minor League Baseball announced Monday. Mazur is the first Jumbo Shrimp player to earn Pitcher of the Week honors this season.
A native of Woodbury, Minn., Mazur fired six scoreless innings in a win against the Nashville Sounds on August 21. In addition to his six scoreless frames, he ended the week ranking second in both batting average against (.053) and WHIP (0.17). This is Mazur's first win with the Miami Marlins organization.
A second-round pick by the San Diego Padres in 2022, Mazur made his MLB debut on June 4, 2024 tossing six innings against the Los Angeles Angels. He was acquired by the Miami Marlins on July 30, 2024 along with LHP Robby Snelling and INFs Jay Beshears and Graham Pauley in exchange for LHP Tanner Scott and RHP Bryan Hoeing.
In four total starts with the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, Mazur has allowed 11 runs (10 earned) in 19.0 innings for a 4.74 ERA, while posting a 1-1 record. In those 19.0 innings, he's fanned 15 batters against just two walks. He is currently ranked as the #12 prospect in the Marlins system, according to MLB.com.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from August 26, 2024
- Adam Mazur Named International League Pitcher of the Week - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Bisons Unveil New 'Black and Red' Hockey Day Jerseys for September 7 Game vs. Lehigh Valley - Buffalo Bisons
- Impressive Season Continues for Keirsey Jr., Named International League Player of the Week for August 20-25 - St. Paul Saints
- Tyler Gentry Makes MLB Debut with Kansas City Royals - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Chasers Claim Series Win over Bisons with Eighth Inning Rally - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Homestand Highlights: Stripers Find a Way with Dinosaur Night at Coolray Field - Gwinnett Stripers
- Mud Hens Weekly No. 22: August 26, 2024 - Toledo Mud Hens
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.