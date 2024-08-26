Adam Mazur Named International League Pitcher of the Week

August 26, 2024 - International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp right-handed pitcher Adam Mazur has been named the International League Pitcher of the Week for the week of August 19-25, Minor League Baseball announced Monday. Mazur is the first Jumbo Shrimp player to earn Pitcher of the Week honors this season.

A native of Woodbury, Minn., Mazur fired six scoreless innings in a win against the Nashville Sounds on August 21. In addition to his six scoreless frames, he ended the week ranking second in both batting average against (.053) and WHIP (0.17). This is Mazur's first win with the Miami Marlins organization.

A second-round pick by the San Diego Padres in 2022, Mazur made his MLB debut on June 4, 2024 tossing six innings against the Los Angeles Angels. He was acquired by the Miami Marlins on July 30, 2024 along with LHP Robby Snelling and INFs Jay Beshears and Graham Pauley in exchange for LHP Tanner Scott and RHP Bryan Hoeing.

In four total starts with the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, Mazur has allowed 11 runs (10 earned) in 19.0 innings for a 4.74 ERA, while posting a 1-1 record. In those 19.0 innings, he's fanned 15 batters against just two walks. He is currently ranked as the #12 prospect in the Marlins system, according to MLB.com.

