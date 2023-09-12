September 12, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes

SEA DOGS LEAVE READING WITH A WIN Anthony reached with his first double at the Double-A level in the top of the first before being brought home to score on a sacrifice fly from Blaze Jordan. An RBI single from Kyle Teel would extend the early 2-0 lead. The scoring continued with an RBI single from Jordan in the top of the third inning. Anthony's second double of the day would score Tyler McDonough in the top of the fourth. A double steal would extend the 5-0 lead as Yorke stole second (13) and Anthony stole home (1). With the bases loaded and no one out, the game was suspended due to rain with Jordan coming to the plate. In the continuation, Teel recorded an RBI groundout to extend the 6-0 lead. In the top of the fifth, Anthony hit his third double of the day to score McDonough and extend the 7-0 lead. In the bottom of the fifth, Reading got on the board courtesy of an RBI double from Carlos De La Cruz. With the bases loaded, a balk was issued to the pitcher CJ Liu to score De La Cruz but Reading trailed 7-2. Portland scored a pair in the top of the ninth after Yorke scored on an RBI single from Chase Meidroth. Meidroth advanced to second on a fielding error before scoring on a throwing error and the Sea Dogs led 9-2. Reading plated one in the bottom of the ninth with a sacrifice fly to left field from De La Cruz but Portland held on 9-3.

TEEL ON A TEAR Boston's 2023 first round pick and number four prospect, Kyle Teel, made his Double-A debut in Reading last week and is currently batting .353 (6-17) with a double, 6 RBI, 5 BB, and a stolen base. Teel has recorded a hit in every game at the Double-A level, one of which was a multi-hit game, while also recording a pair of multi-RBI games. He currently has a .500 OBP.

ROMAN ON A ROLL Red Sox number two prospect, Roman Anthony, was promoted to Double-A last week in Reading and is currently batting .263 (5-19) with a .364 OBP in five games with Portland. In the final game in Reading, Anthony went three-for-five with a pair of RBI and a stolen base. All three of his hits were doubles. Anthony also rocketed his first Double-A homer on 9/7 in Reading, making four of his five hits with Double-A extra base hits.

NO STOPPING NICK Nick Yorke went two-for-five with a pair of runs scored in the final game against Reading. Yorke stole also stole a career-high three bases in the final game, one of which was a part of a double steal where Roman Anthony stole home to score a run. Yorke continues to lead the team in runs (70), hits (116), RBI (61), and doubles (25).

LUIS IS ONE STEP CLOSER TO THE LEAGUE Last week, RHP Luis Guerrero was promoted to Triple-A Worcester. Across 43 games and 49.2 innings with Portland this season, Guerrero posted 59 strikeouts while holding opponents to a .150 average against him. Guerrero totalled a 1.81 ERA while leading the league in saves (18). He ranks first in all of Double-A and third in all of minor league baseball in saves.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY September 12, 2005 - The Sea Dogs took Game 1 of the Eastern League Championship Series with a 6-4 victory at Hadlock Field...Jon Lester beat Jeremy Sowers with six strong innings on four hits, three runs (one earned) and six strikeouts...Chris Durbin had three hits, including a leadoff home run in the bottom of the first inning...Jeremy West had two hits, including 2 RBI.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Hunter Dobbins will take the mound for the Sea Dogs in his twelvth start for Portland. Dobbins last pitched on September 3rd against the Somerset Patriots at Hadlock Field where he earned the winning decision after tossing 5.1 innings allowing three runs on seven hits while walking two and striking out four. Dobbins has faced the Yard Goats once this season back on August 10th in Portland where he tossed 5.2 innings allowing five runs on seven hits while walking three and striking out four.

