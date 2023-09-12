Harrisburg Edges Bowie, 5-4

September 12, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Harrisburg Senators opened their final series of the year with a 5-4 win over the Bowie Baysox at FNB Field. The Senators scored twice in the first inning to take a 2-1 lead, two more times in the second to take a 4-2 lead and then hung on for the win. Dustin Saenz pitched six strong innings to earn the win. Robert Hassell III had three hits for the fourth time this season. Tyler Schoff closed the door, striking out the final four Bowie batters, one in the eighth and the side in the ninth.

The Big Play

In the sixth inning with the Sens leading 4-2, JT Arruda singled in Israel Pineda with two outs to give the Senators a 5-2 lead and with what turned out to be the winning run.

Filibusters

The Senators went 6-for-11 with runners in scoring position... The offense produced seven hits in the first two innings... Andrew Pinckney singled in his second at bat for his first hit in double-A... Dustin Saenz won for the fifth time in his past eight starts.

On the Docket

The Senators and Bowie Baysox play game two of their six-game series Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Stations 96.5 FM, 95.3 FM, and 1400 AM beginning at 6:15 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from September 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.