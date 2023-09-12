Harrisburg Edges Bowie, 5-4
September 12, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Harrisburg Senators News Release
The Harrisburg Senators opened their final series of the year with a 5-4 win over the Bowie Baysox at FNB Field. The Senators scored twice in the first inning to take a 2-1 lead, two more times in the second to take a 4-2 lead and then hung on for the win. Dustin Saenz pitched six strong innings to earn the win. Robert Hassell III had three hits for the fourth time this season. Tyler Schoff closed the door, striking out the final four Bowie batters, one in the eighth and the side in the ninth.
The Big Play
In the sixth inning with the Sens leading 4-2, JT Arruda singled in Israel Pineda with two outs to give the Senators a 5-2 lead and with what turned out to be the winning run.
Filibusters
The Senators went 6-for-11 with runners in scoring position... The offense produced seven hits in the first two innings... Andrew Pinckney singled in his second at bat for his first hit in double-A... Dustin Saenz won for the fifth time in his past eight starts.
On the Docket
The Senators and Bowie Baysox play game two of their six-game series Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Stations 96.5 FM, 95.3 FM, and 1400 AM beginning at 6:15 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from September 12, 2023
- Immaculate Inning By Gomez Defines Dominant Pitching Performance in Patriots' Victory - Somerset Patriots
- Harrisburg Edges Bowie, 5-4 - Harrisburg Senators
- Fightin Phils Fall to Binghamton to Open Final Series of Season - Reading Fightin Phils
- Bieber and Carver Strike Out 10 But Altoona's Late Run Tops Akron 3-2 - Akron RubberDucks
- Williams Helps Lead Ponies to Win Over Reading in Double-A Debut - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Joe Rock's Ten Strikeouts and Bladimir Restituyo 15th Home Run Not Enough in Portland - Hartford Yard Goats
- Sea Dogs Rally for 6-3 Win Over Yard Goats - Portland Sea Dogs
- Three-Homer Night Blasts Squirrels to 4-3 Win Over Erie - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Jung Blasts a Homer in Erie's Loss - Erie SeaWolves
- Bins Sacrifice Gives Curve Sixth-Straight Win - Altoona Curve
- Early Pitching Struggles Doom Bowie in Final Series Opener - Bowie Baysox
- September 12, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
- Cleveland Guardians Triston McKenzie to Rehab Wednesday at Canal Park - Akron RubberDucks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Harrisburg Senators Stories
- Harrisburg Edges Bowie, 5-4
- Altoona Edges Harrisburg, 5-4
- Altoona Shuts out Harrisburg, 6-0
- Altoona Edges Harrisburg, 5-4
- Senators Stop Skid with Win at Altoona