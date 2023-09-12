Immaculate Inning By Gomez Defines Dominant Pitching Performance in Patriots' Victory

Somerset Patriots' Elijah Dunham on game night

Somerset Patriots' Elijah Dunham on game night

The Somerset Patriots defeated the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Tuesday night by a final score of 3-2 at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester, NH.

The win ensured a second straight 80-win season for the Patriots and clinched the Eastern League's top overall record for a second consecutive season. The Patriots are one of seven minor league teams to have eclipsed 80 wins this season.

With the series-opening win, Somerset ends the season having gone 16-8 in series-opening games.

The Patriots have played in 45 one-run games this season, tied with Richmond for the highest amount in the Eastern League, posting a record of 22-23 (same record as Richmond). The Patriots improved their record to 42-39 in games decided by three runs or less.

In 13 games this season vs. New Hampshire, the Patriots advanced to 7-6, with six of the 13 games between one another having been decided by one run (2-4) and nine by three runs or less (3-6).

Somerset's pitching staff struck out 13+ batters in a game for the 33rd time this season. The pitching staff has struck out double-digit batters in four straight games, continuing to lead the Eastern League with 1,345 strikeouts. The Patriots' pitching staff did not allow a hit in the final four innings of the game.

RHP Matt Sauer (5.0 IP, 1 ER, 3 H, 4 BB, 5 K, 1 HR) earned the win, allowing all three of the games hits.

Sauer's fifth win of the season tied a career-high mark for the third consecutive year.

RHP Carlos Gomez (2.1 IP, 0 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K) tied a season-high four strikeouts, earning his first hold at the Double-A level.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Gomez pitched an immaculate inning (three batters, three strikeouts, nine pitches), becoming the second Patriot this season to accomplish the feat (Edgar Barclay, July 16 @ Binghamton).

RHP Tanner Myatt (1.2 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 2 BB, 4 K) tied a season-high four strikeouts, earning a five-out save.

The save was Myatt's sixth of the season, breaking a three-way tie for the most of any Patriot this season.

Myatt extended his team-best active scoreless streak to 12.2 IP over eight appearances dating back to August 18 @ Reading. During the streak, Myatt has recorded 17 K, compared to 3 H and 9 BB. He has posted a 0.95 WHIP with batters hitting .081 off him during the streak.

LF Elijah Dunham (2-for-4, 2 RBI, K) was the only Patriots batter with multiple hits or multiple RBIs.

Dunham's third inning single accounted for the deciding runs in the game, while snapping an 0-for-22 skid at the plate.

RF Grant Richardson (1-for-3, BB, K) extended his on-base streak to 10 consecutive games for the Patriots, reaching twice.

Richardson ends the day with a .342/.444/.579 slash line with 3 HR, 6 RBI and 8 R in 11 Double-A games.

