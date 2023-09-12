Cleveland Guardians Triston McKenzie to Rehab Wednesday at Canal Park

(AKRON, OHIO) September 12, 2023- Cleveland Guardians pitcher Triston McKenzie is scheduled to pitch in a rehab assignment with the Akron RubberDucks in Wednesday's 6:35 p.m. game against the Altoona Curve at Canal Park.

McKenzie is appearing in his first rehab game since being placed on the Injured List on June 17 with a right elbow sprain. The right-handed pitcher is 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA and 15 strikeouts over 10.0 innings pitched in two starts with the Guardians this season.

A Competitive Balance A round pick by Cleveland in 2015, McKenzie pitched for the Akron RubberDucks in 2018. The native of Royal Palm Beach, FL was 7-4 with a 2.68 ERA and 87 strikeouts over 90.2 innings across 16 starts with Akron.

In 66 career games with Cleveland, McKenzie is 18-22 with a 3.70 ERA and 383 strikeouts over 354.2 innings pitched. He struck out 13 batters and allowed just four runs over 11.0 innings in two postseason starts for the Guardians in 2022.

Tickets for Wednesday night and all RubberDucks home games are available by calling 855-97-QUACK or by visiting www.akronrubberducks.com.

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. The RubberDucks season at Canal Park runs all summer long through September 17. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 330-253-5151 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, or visit akronrubberducks.com/. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on Twitter @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram @akronrubberducks.

