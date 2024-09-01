September 1 - Minnesota Lynx vs. Chicago Sky Postgame Notes

September 1, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx News Release







MINNESOTA LYNX 79, CHICAGO SKY 74

TARGET CENTER, SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 1, 2024

High Points High Rebounds High Assists

Minnesota Lynx Williams - 22 Juhász - 6 Williams - 6

Chicago Sky Cardoso - 22 Reese - 19 Allen - 6

Lynx Notes

Courtney Williams led Minnesota in the victory, ending the game with a season-high tying 22 points on 11-of-16 shooting from the field three rebounds, a team-high six assists and two steals in 27:28 minutes of action (2x; MR: August 21 at Las Vegas). This marked Williams' second 20+ point/5+ assist game of the season (14th career). She holds a career record of 8-6 and the Lynx are 2-0 this season in such games.

Shooting 11-of-16 from the field in today's (68.8%) game, Williams' set a new season-high in both field goals made and field goal percentage. This marks her first season and fifth career 20+ point/5+assists/65%+ shooting game (MR: September 10, 2023 at Connecticut). She joins Napheesa Collier as the only Lynx players to have such a game this season.

Kayla McBride ended the game with 17 points on 6-of-13 shooting from the field, two rebounds and three assists in 35:44 minutes of action. This marks McBride's 15th game this season (158th career) scoring 15+ points. McBride is 94-64 throughout her career and the Lynx are 12-3 this season in such games.

Making a three-pointer off a Bridget Carleton assist at the 2:22 mark of the first quarter, Kayla McBride officially moved into ninth in WNBA history for threes made, passing Tamika Catchings in the feat. She ended today's contest with a new career total of 608 made threes.

Napheesa Collier finished the game with 15 points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks in 34:38 minutes of action. This marks Collier's fifth game of the season (17th career) contributing 15+ points/5+rebounds/2+steals/2+blocks. Collier is 12-5 throughout her career and the Lynx are 4-1 this season in such games (MR: June 14 vs. Los Angeles).

Marking her fifth 15+ point/5+ rebound/2+ assists/2+ block of the season, Collier joins A'ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart as the only players in the WNBA to have 5+ such games this season.

Blocking an Angel Reese layup with 1:52 left in the fourth quarter, Napheesa Collier officially moved into second in franchise history in blocks, passing Maya Moore in the feat. She ends today's game with a new career total of 177 blocks.

Team Notes

Tonight marks the third time this season (15th all-time) the Lynx have finished with 20+ assists/10+ steals/ on 10 or less turnovers. The Lynx rank first this season in the WNBA in such games and join the Las Vegas Aces as the only teams to have 15+ such games throughout their franchise history.

Chicago Notes

Angel Reese led for Chicago, ending with 17 points, 19 rebounds, three assists and two steals in 38:21 minutes of play.

Next Game

The Lynx will begin a three-game road trip this Friday, September 6 when they take on the Indiana Fever (16-16) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Tip is set for 6:30 p.m. CT and can be seen nationally on ION and heard at KFAN 100.3 and the iHeartRadio/Lynx App.

