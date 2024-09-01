Sparks Gameday Notes

September 1, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Game 32: Los Angeles Sparks (7-25) vs Atlanta Dream (11-21)

September 1, 2024

Attendance: 11,165

First Quarter:

The Dream started the game on a 9-0 run, snapped by Odyssey Sims with the Sparks' first basket, a short pull-up jumper Li Yueru scored on back-to-back possessions, cutting the Sparks' deficit to 25-12 Rickea Jackson paced the Sparks with three rebounds in the quarter and Li Yueru led all scorers with four

Second Quarter:

Rickea Jackson found a cutting Odyssey Sims for the first score of the second period. On the next possession, Sims returned the favor, finding Jackson at the basket Kia Nurse scored five straight for Los Angeles, including the Sparks' first triple of the night, bringing the Sparks within eight, 29-21 Rickea Jackson drilled a three-pointer, courtesy of a Dearica Hamby assist, making the score 43-28 Los Angeles shot 47.1% (8-for-17) in the second quarter, assisting on seven of its eight made field goals Rickea Jackson tallied a team-high seven points, four rebounds, a team-high-tying three assists and one steal in the first half The Sparks committed just four turnovers in the first half .

Third Quarter:

The Sparks' first points of the second half didn't come until 6:52 on a free throw from Dearica Hamby, bringing the deficit to 53-31 Rickea Jackson posted back-to-back buckets with a fadeaway jumper and layup to bring the score to 64-45 Los Angeles shot 87.5% from the free-throw line (7-for-8 FT) in the quarter

Fourth Quarter: Rae Burrell started off the third quarter with a jumper for the Sparks, bringing the score to 66-47 A block from Stephanie Talbot led to a Burrell bucket off an assist from Odyssey Sims, putting Los Angeles within 13 at 68-55. This culminated a 20-6 Sparks run from 3:39 in the third to 6:32 left in the game Li Yueru had a team-high six points in the fourth quarter, going 2-for-3 from the field and 2-for-2 from the free-throw line

Main Takeaways:

Dearica Hamby surpassed four-time WNBA All-Star Cheryl Ford for 31st on the league's all-time rebounds list Rickea Jackson scored in double figures for the 10th straight game, pouring in 13 points with four rebounds, three assists and one steal in a game-high 35 minutes Li Yueru contributed 14 points (4-for-7 FG, 6-for-7 FT) off the bench Odyssey Sims led the Sparks with six assists, and also scored eight points Kia Nurse grabbed a season-high four rebounds, all on the defensive glass Los Angeles committed just nine turnovers, its third-fewest in a game this season

The Sparks embark on a two-game road trip against the Indiana Fever (Sept. 4) and Chicago Sky (Sept. 6) before heading home for a three-game homestand against the Connecticut Sun (Sept. 8 and 10) and the Seattle Storm (Sept. 11).

