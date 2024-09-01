Ogunbowale Has Historic Game But Wings Fall to Fever, 100-93

September 1, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Arlington, Texas - Arike Ogunbowale matched the WNBA record for three-pointers made in a game but the Dallas Wings saw their winning streak halted with a 100-93 setback to the visiting Indiana Fever on Sunday afternoon at a sold-out College Park Center.

Ogunbowale drained nine threes to match the league standard originally set by Sunday's foe Kelsey Mitchell (Sept. 8, 2019) before Jewell Loyd mirrored that showing on July 7, 2023. Ogunbowale takes over the top spot in Wings franchise history as well, besting the previous record of eight made threes set by Riquna Williams on Sept. 8, 2013.

Ogunbowale started off hot, going 5-7 from three in the opening quarter to total a game-high 15 points after the first 10 minutes as Dallas (9-23) led, 23-19. Indiana (17-16) scored seven of the first nine points of the second quarter to take a 26-25 lead two minutes in the frame. The teams traded baskets much of the rest of the first half, with Ogunbowale scoring with two seconds left in the quarter to give Dallas a 46-45 lead at the break.

After being limited to a 1-8 clip from the field in the first half, Satou Sabally came out firing to open the third, going 3-4 from three and tallying 11 points in the quarter as Dallas carried a 74-70 lead into the final 10 minutes.

Indiana took over in the fourth, however, holding the Wings to 5-14 shooting, including 1-5 from three, while forcing five Dallas turnovers. The Fever shot 9-13 from the field and 5-8 from three over the final 10 minutes to total 30 points in the frame and erase the Wings' advantage. Mitchell had 11 of her game-high 36 in the fourth. Dallas trailed by one, 92-91, with 2:02 remaining, but the Fever closed the game on an 8-2 run to steal the win.

Ogunbowale led three Wings in double figures with 34 points, shooting 12-15 from the field and 9-16 from three, while matching her career high with eight rebounds. She added three assists and a steal. Sabally scored 25, 17 of which came in the second half, and registered four rebounds and two steals. Natasha Howard had 18 points, five rebounds and a season-high nine assists, while Teaira McCowan grabbed a game-best 11 rebounds. Jacy Sheldon totaled eight points, four assists and a career-high three steals.

Ogunbowale's 30-point showing was her sixth of the year, while McCowan tallied double-digit rebounds for the fourth straight game and 12th time overall. The Wings scored 90-plus for the fourth straight game, while making a season-high 13 triples. Despite five turnovers in the fourth quarter, Dallas committed just 13 on the night, as the Wings committed fewer miscues than their opponent (20) for the seventh time this season.

On the afternoon, Dallas shot .392 from the field, .419 from three and .815 from the free-throw line, compared to Indiana at .529, .500 and .882, respectively. The Fever held the advantage in points in the paint (38-24), while the Wings led in second-chance points (14-9), fast break points (14-13) and points off turnovers (24-7).

Mitchell led three Indiana players in double figures, with Caitlin Clark adding 28 and a game-high 12 assists, and NaLyssa Smith scoring 14.

Dallas will face the Fever once more during the regular season, with the teams scheduled to meet on Sept. 15 in Indiana.

Sunday was the eighth sellout of the regular season and ninth of 2024 for the Wings, including the preseason game against Indiana. Both teams entered the contest on three-game winning streaks.

The Wings wrap up their five-game homestand on Tuesday against the Washington Mystics (9-23). Tipoff at College Park Center is slated for 7 p.m. CT, with the game airing on Bally Sports Southwest Extra.

