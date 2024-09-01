Storm Rallies Late But Falls to Sun 93-86

September 1, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle Storm News Release







UNCASVILLE, Conn. - All day long, the Seattle Storm kept knocking on the door.

They just weren't able to push their way inside.

Jewell Loyd poured in 27 points and Nneka Ogwumike added a double-double of 20 points and 11 rebounds, but the Connecticut Sun withstood multiple fourth-quarter comeback attempts by Seattle, hanging on for a 93-86 victory on Sunday afternoon in Mohegan Sun Arena.

Ezi Magbegor chipped in 13 points for the Storm (19-13), and Skylar Diggins-Smith added 16 points and six assists.

Connecticut, with the WNBA's second-leading record at 24-8, led by as many as 13 points at 55-42 just beyond the midpoint of the third quarter. Seattle trimmed that to nine at 65-56 entering the fourth, then got within six on multiple occasions, only to see the Sun come up with an answer. Often, that answer was from Brionna Jones, who finished with a season-high 26 points on 9-of-13 shooting.

Down 83-75 at the 1:53 mark, the Storm put together a 6-1 run off a 3-pointer by Loyd from the right corner, and a traditional three-point play by Ogwumike. That cut it to a one-possession margin at 84-81 with 1:07 to go.

Connecticut put the next four points on the board on a floater by Marina Mabrey and one free throw each from Veronica Burton and Alyssa Thomas. Loyd was fouled on a 3-point attempt from the left side and drained all three free throws for an 88-84 score at 28.8 seconds.

The Sun pushed it back to five at 89-84 on a free throw by Mabrey. Gabby Williams then was fouled on her trey attempt, and she hit two of her free throws, bringing it to 89-86 with 23.4 seconds still to go.

But those were Seattle's final points of the day. Connecticut added four more free throws in the remaining seconds.

BY THE NUMBERS

- After being out-rebounded by New York on Friday in Seattle, the Storm improved significantly on Sunday coming within 32-31 of Connecticut. Both teams had nine boards at the offensive end, and Seattle had a 9-7 edge in second-chance points.

- The teams combined to attempt 62 free throws in the game-the most in the WNBA this season-with Connecticut going to the line 38 times and the Storm taking 24 free throws. The Storm, which leads the league in free throw percentage, connected on 91.7% (22-of-24) while Connecticut made just 68.4% (22-of-38).

- Along with her 16 points, Diggins-Smith dealt six assists, giving her 207 for the season. The single-season record is 221 set by Sue Bird in 2003 and matched by Bird in 2018.

- Sami Whitcomb also had six assists, including the 500th of her career. She is now at 501.

- The Storm had 22 assists overall, their 18th game with 20-plus.

- Seattle hit 42.1 percent from the floor (30-of-71). Loyd was 8 of 16, and Magbegor was 5 of 10. The Sun, however, enjoyed 54.2 percent accuracy (32-of-59). That included 88.9 percent (9-of-11) during the third quarter.

- Of Loyd's 27 points, 10 came during the first quarter and 10 more came during the fourth. Those were her 15th and 16th quarters of the season scoring in double digits.

- Ogwumike's double-double was her eighth of the season and 109th of her career.

UP NEXT

The Storm plays the second of two-straight games in Connecticut on Tuesday, tipping off at 4:00 p.m. Pacific time (Fox 13+ / Prime Video Washington).

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.