Fever Roll into Dallas for Penultimate Regular Season Road Game

September 1, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Indiana Fever will finish its two-game road stint at the Dallas Wings from College Park Center on Sunday before beginning a six-game homestand at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday. Sunday's game is the second matchup between Indiana and Dallas this season. The teams met for the first time on July 17 at College Park Center for a Dallas win, 101-93, before heading into the Olympic break. Dallas and Indiana will meet for the final time on Sunday, September 15 in Indianapolis. Indiana's final regular season road game will be at Washington on Thursday, September 19.

Fever guard Caitlin Clark and center Aliyah Boston both had record-setting nights in Indiana's last meeting with Dallas earlier this year. Clark set the WNBA record for most assists recorded in a single game with 19 and Boston recorded a career-high 28 points to go along with eight rebounds. Indiana outscored Dallas in paint points, 62-50, and outrebounded the Wings, 35-29. On Dallas's end, 2024 WNBA All-Star MVP Arike Ogunbowale scored 24 points to help secure the win in the first matchup.

Indiana is currently riding a three-game winning streak and has won five of its six games since returning from the Olympic break. The Fever scored a season-high in a 100-81 win against the Chicago Sky on Friday to move its record to .500 or better in August or later for the first time since the 2016 season. Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell scored 23 points - her sixth-consecutive game scoring at least 20 points - and Clark scored a career-high 31 points as well as 12 assists on Friday. Mitchell capped off August as the league's second-best scorer, averaging 25.2 points per game and shooting 51.9 percent from the field. Clark ended August right behind Mitchell as the league's third-best scorer averaging 24.0 points per game, 8.5 assists per game and 5.2 rebounds per game. Clark enters Sunday needing six points to pass Tamika Catchings (594) for the most points scored by a Fever rookie in franchise history.

Before the break, the Dallas Wings sat at 6-19 and were last in the league standings. Since returning, Dallas has won three of its six games, including wins against the Las Vegas Aces and Minnesota Lynx, and has moved up to 10th place. The Wings most recently won, 94-76, against the Lynx on Friday and snapped Minnesota's seven-game winning streak. Ogunbowale recorded a game-high 25 points, eight assists and four rebounds in the win and Wings forward Satou Sabally finished with 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists, too.

Dallas and Indiana are ranked fourth and fifth, respectively, in points per game among all teams in the WNBA, as Dallas averages 83.4 points per game and Indiana averages 83.3 points per game. Indiana also ranks third shooting 44.9 percent as a team and Dallas is ranked fourth, shooting 44.8 percent from the floor this season. Ogunbowale is ranked second in scoring and first in steals among all players in the league, averaging 22.3 points per game and 2.4 steals per game. Clark continues to lead the league in assists, averaging 8.3 assists per game, and Ogunbowale is tied for sixth, averaging 5.4 assists per game. Boston is tied for seventh place among all players for rebounds, averaging 9.0 rebounds per game, and Wings center Teaira McCowan is ranked 11th, averaging 7.8 rebounds per game.

Indiana Fever at Dallas Wings

Sunday, Sept. 1

College Park Center | 4:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast Information

Bally Sports Indiana

Probable Starters

Indiana Fever (16-16)

Guard - Kelsey Mitchell (18.5 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 1.9 apg)

Guard - Caitlin Clark (18.4 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 8.3 apg)

Guard - Lexie Hull (5.3 ppg, 1.9 rpg, 0.8 apg)

Center - Aliyah Boston (13.6 ppg, 9.0 rpg, 3.1 apg)

Forward - NaLyssa Smith (11.0 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 1.1 apg)

Dallas Wings (9-22)

Guard - Arike Ogunbowale (22.3 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 5.4 apg)

Guard - Jacy Sheldon (5.1 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 2.2 apg)

Center - Teaira McCowan (11.3 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 1.5 apg)

Forward - Satou Sabally (19.8 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 5.0 apg)

Forward - Natasha Howard (17.5 ppg, 7.1 pg, 2.7 spg)

Game Status Report

Indiana: None

Dallas: Stephanie Soares - PROBABLE (left knee)

