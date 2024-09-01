Mitchell and Clark Lead Fever to Road Win at Dallas

September 1, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - Kelsey Mitchell and Caitlin Clark scored 36 and 28 points each as the Indiana Fever (17-16) reached the century mark for the second consecutive game in a 100-93 win against the Dallas Wings at College Park Center on Sunday. In a game that featured 20 lead changes, Mitchell's 36-point effort tied the second most points ever scored by a Fever player in a regular season game and Clark secured the highest scoring season by a rookie in franchise history. Clark became only the seventh rookie in WNBA history to record at least 600 points and enters Wednesday's game with 617 points scored this season.

Mitchell's season-high scoring night on 12-of-22 field goal shooting was highlighted by shooting 5-of-7 from 3-point range. Sunday was Mitchell's seventh-consecutive game scoring at least 20 points, extending the franchise record for the most consecutive 20-point games by a player. Her five made shots from 3-point range advanced her past Ivory Latta for 14th on the WNBA all-time three pointers list with 537. Clark's 28 points, 12 assists and four rebounds on Sunday was her 12th double-double of the season.

Fever forward NaLyssa Smith had her third-consecutive game recording at least 10 points and six rebounds as she added 14 points on 7-of-12 field goal shooting, eight rebounds, three blocks, two steals and two assists. Fever center Aliyah Boston, forward Damiris Dantas and guard Lexie Hull combined for 20 points, 17 rebounds and six blocks in the win as well. Boston's eight rebounds put her past Katie Douglas for 10th on the franchise all-time rebounds list with 631. Indiana outscored Dallas in paint points, 38-24 and shot 52.9 percent from the field and 50.0 percent from 3-point range to help ensure its victory.

At the beginning of the first quarter, the Wings went on an 8-0 run and made six 3-point field goals, leading 23-19 going into the second quarter. The Fever responded with an 11-3 run toward the end of the second quarter and outscored Dallas, 26-23, as Mitchell, Clark and Smith all reached double figures heading into halftime. Dallas went on a 15-6 run approximately halfway through the third quarter, but Indiana went on another 11-3 run of its own to cut a nine-point deficit down to one. Dallas led going into the final quarter, 74-70, but Indiana outscored the Wings, 30-19, off a 13-4 run to end the game.

Three Wings players scored in double figures in the loss, led by guard Arike Ogunbowale's team-best 34-point performance, which included a career-high nine made 3-point field goals. Ogunbowale also pulled down eight rebounds and dished out three assists. Wings forwards Satou Sabally and Natasha Howard followed with 25 points and 18 points, respectively, and combined for nine rebounds and four steals. Wings center Teaira McCowan pulled down a game-best 11 rebounds on Sunday as well. Dallas scored a season-high 13 made 3-point field goals in the loss.

The Fever return home on Wednesday to take on the Los Angeles Sparks at 7 p.m. ET from Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Wednesday's game will be broadcast on MeTV and CBS Sports Network.

