Aces Move into Sole Possession of 4th Place with 97-79 Win over Mercury

September 1, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

PHOENIX - The Las Vegas Aces (20-12) took over sole possession of fourth place in the WNBA standings Sunday afternoon, outscoring host Phoenix 29-10 in the first quarter and cruising to a 97-79 victory over the Mercury (16-17). A'ja Wilson recorded just the second 40+ point, 15+ rebound game in WNBA history, scoring 41 points and grabbing 17 boards. She also tied Breanna Stewart and Diana Taurasi for the most 40+ point games in a career with 4.

Las Vegas' win, coupled with Seattle's 93-86 loss to Connecticut earlier in the day, moved the Aces a game ahead of the Storm and 3.5 games back of Minnesota in 3rd place in the WNBA standings. The result also dropped the Mercury into 7th place, one game behind the Indiana Fever, who have won 6 of 7 games since the end of the Olympic break.

First Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 29, Phoenix 10)

The Mercury scored the first two points of the day on a pair of Monique Billings free throws, but Las Vegas scored the next 11 as they held Phoenix without a field goal for the first 4:52 of the game (o for 6 and 3 turnovers). Wilson outscored (15 points) and outrebounded (7 boards) the Mercury (6 rebounds) in the quarter. Phoenix missed all 4 of its 3-pointers and went 4 of 15 from the floor with 6 turnovers. Las Vegas made 11 of 20 from the field and 5 of 12 from distance.

Second Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 52, Phoenix 28)

It was still a 19-point lead, 33-14, with 8:54 to go before intermission, when Las Vegas went on a 13-0 run to lead by 32 with 4:12 on the clock. The Mercury scored the final 7 points of the half to slice the Aces' advantage to 24. Phoenix shot much better from the floor in the second making 7 of 13 shots, but they also turned the ball over 5 times. Wilson scored 8 points to lead the Aces, while Kahleah Copper's 8 paced the Mercury.

Third Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 76, Phoenix 59)

The Aces led by as many as 29 early in the quarter, but a 10-1 Mercury run midway through the period cut the Las Vegas advantage to 20. Phoenix got as close as 15 before finishing the third trailing by 17. Both teams shot well from the field in the third, with Phoenix making 10 of 18 shots, including 4 of 7 from distance, while Las Vegas connected on 9 of 16 from the floor and 3 of 6 from beyond the arc. The Aces committed 5 turnovers which Phoenix flipped into 7 points, while the Mercury turned the ball over just 1 time. Wilson paced the Aces with 10 points, and Brittney Griner led Phoenix with 8.

Fourth Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 97, Phoenix 79)

The Mercury never got closer than 16 in the final period. Both teams again shot well in the quarter with the Aces making 9 of 14 from the field, and Phoenix connecting on 8 for 15. Griner led the Mercury with 9 points in the period, while Wilson's 8 paced Las Vegas.

KEY STATS

Las Vegas made 56.1 percent of their field goal attempts (37 for 66) while Phoenix went 29 for 61 from the floor (.475). The Aces made 11 of 32 shots from distance (.344), while Phoenix made 7 of 22 (.318)

The Aces outscored the Mercury 44-34 in the paint, and 13-1 in second chance points.

The Aces had assists on 32 of their 37 made field goals

The Aces flipped 15 Phoenix turnovers into 21 points, while giving up 16 points on their own 14 miscues.

GAME NOTES

Jackie Young handed out a career-high 14 assists, which ties the Aces franchise record (Chelsea Gray, September 8, 2021 vs. Minnesota). Her previous high was 11 set on May 18 of this year vs. Los Angeles.

Wilson recorded just the 2nd 40+ point, 15+ rebound game in WNBA history with 41 points and 17 boards (Candace Parer, 40 points, 16 rebounds vs. Houston on July 9, 2008).

Wilson now has 4 career games of 40 or more points, tying Diana Taurasi and Breanna Stewart for the most in WNBA history.

Wilson (41 points) extended her streak of consecutive double-digit scoring efforts to 45 games- the longest active streak in the league, and tied for the 14th longest in WNBA history. Should she extend her streak for another 5 games, she will become the first player in league history with multiple double-digit scoring streaks of 50 or more games.

Wilson's 17 rebounds give her 2,020 (2,003) for her career, which moves her past Tammy Sutton-Brown (2,010) into 29th place on WNBA's career rebound chart. Next up on the list is Chasity Melvin in 28th place with 2,117 boards.

Wilson's double-double was the 96th of her career, tying her with Tamika Catchings for the 7th most in WNBA history. Nneka Oguwmike is next on the list with 108. It also marked her 72nd game with 20+ points and 10+ rebounds, which moves her into sole possession of third place on the WNBA carer list. Sylvia Fowles (77) is No. 2 and Tina Charles (99) tops the list.

Chelsea Gray handed out 5 assists to give her 1,591 for her career-the 8th most in WNBA history. Candace Parker is 7th on the list with 1,634 dimes.

Wilson scored 41 points and now has 4,640 for her career moving her past Penny Taylor (4,606) into 34th on the WNBA career scoring chart. Skylar Diggins-Smith is next on the list with (4,658) points.

Tiffany Hayes scored 11 points to give her 4,537 for her career, inching her closer to Penny Taylor in 35th place on the list with 4,606.

Gray injured her back and left the game with 8:38 to go in the second period. She returned to play the final 3 minutes of the first half, but did not play at all in the second half.

Wilson outscored and outrebounded the entire Mercury team in the first quarter (15 points to 10 and 7 rebounds to 6). She is the first WNBA player to outscore and outrebound an opponent since DeWanna Bonner did it to the Seattle Storm on June 17, 2022.

NEXT UP

The Aces return home Tuesday for a 7 pm PT tip against the Chicago Sky at T-Mobile Arena. The game is being broadcast locally on the Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network.

