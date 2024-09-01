Atlanta Dream 80, Los Angeles Sparks 62

September 1, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream (11-21) at Los Angeles Sparks (7-25)

Game 32| September 1, 2024 | Crypto.com Arena

Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final

Atlanta 25 21 18 16 80

Los Angeles 12 18 15 17 62

Game Leaders Atlanta Los Angeles

Points Charles (23) Yueru (14)

Rebounds Charles (10) Hamby (9)

Assists Canada (6) Sims (6)

Notes:

The Atlanta Dream started Jordin Canada, Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, Naz Hillmon and Tina Charles for the seventh time this season.

The Dream's all-time record against the Sparks moves to 23-20 overall and 10-12 when playing in Los Angeles.

Charles, Howard, Gray and Hillmon all finished scoring in double figures.

Charles led the Dream with her fourteenth double-double of the season and 187th of her career, totaling 23 points and 10 rebounds. Charles is now seven double-doubles away from becoming first in WNBA history. Her performance also marked her 100th regular season game with 20+ points and 10+ rebounds, making her the first player in WNBA history to reach the milestone.

Howard followed with 19 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks.

Maya Caldwell headlined the Dream bench with six points, one rebound and one assist.

Game Summary:

Q1:

Howard got the Dream started with a 3-pointer, followed by three consecutive baskets from Charles to give the Dream a 9-0 lead.

Charles forced Los Angeles to use its first timeout following her third layup in hopes of addressing the Atlanta run.

Atlanta's offensive momentum extended its run to 22-8, fueled by 14 points from Charles and nine from Howard. The duo combined for 23 of the Dream's 25 first quarter points.

Charles finished the first quarter as the only player with double-digit scoring, going 7-for-9 from the field. She also led Atlanta with a team-high four rebounds. She also became the first player to finish the first quarter with 14+ points since Howard in July 2023 against the Sparks.

The Dream shot 61.1% from the field and 60% from 3-point range.

Atlanta outscored the Sparks in the paint, 12-8 and outrebounded them 14-7.

Q2:

After the Sparks brought the Dream lead down to single digits, Canada, Gray, Hillmon and Charles rallied to widen the gap to 14 points just three minutes later.

A layup by Canada then kicked off a 17-7 Dream run. Canada later found Hillmon for a 12-foot jump shot to mark Atlanta's largest lead of the first half at 18 points, 43-25.

Howard headlined the Dream with five points and two rebounds in the second.

Hillmon, Charles and Gray combined for 12 points with four apiece.

Canada dished four assists in the second to finish with a team-high of five for the half.

The Dream outscored the Sparks in second chance points, 5-2 and in fast break points 4-2 in the second.

Q3:

The Dream continued to apply pressure at the beginning of the second half, pushing the lead to 27 points with an 11-3 run to mark the largest lead of the game.

Gray led Atlanta in the third with eight points, one rebound and one assist. The guard went 2-for-2 from behind the arc.

Hillmon and Charles added four points each, with Charles grabbing a team-high three boards in the quarter.

Atlanta shot 66.7% from 3-point range and 100% from the free throw line in the third.

The Dream continued to outscore the Sparks in second chance points, this time 7-3. Atlanta also outrebounded Los Angeles 11-8.

Q4:

Howard led the Dream with five points in the fourth, going 2-for-2 from the field and 1-for-1 from 3-point range.

Caldwell followed with four points off the bench.

Canada, Hillmon and Laeticia Amihere added two points apiece.

Atlanta shot 42.9% from the field, 25% from 3-point range and 75% from the free throw line.

The Dream outrebounded the Sparks 9-5 and outscored the Sparks in second chance points 3-2.

