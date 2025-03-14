Las Vegas Aces Announce Partnership with Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino

March 14, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

LAS VEGAS -The Las Vegas Aces today announced a partnership with Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino. In addition to sponsoring featured segments during locally broadcast Aces games this season, Westgate Las Vegas will allow fans to take part in in-game slot machine activations, and is the presenting partner of one of the Aces 11 exclusive home game giveaways in 2025.

"We are excited about the partnership with Westgate Las Vegas," said Nikki Fargas, President of the Las Vegas Aces. "The two-time WNBA champion Aces put the finest basketball talent on the court, while producing the best fan experience in the league, and that mirrors what Westgate Las Vegas does for locals and visitors alike - from the moment a guest steps on the Westgate Las Vegas property, they are treated with excellence in dining, entertainment, gaming and overall guest experience."

"We are proud to partner with the Las Vegas Aces, an incredible team that embodies excellence, determination, and the spirit of our great city," said Cami Christensen, President and General Manager of Westgate Las Vegas. "From back-to-back WNBA championships to their commitment to community outreach and empowering young athletes, the remarkable women on and around this team continue to break barriers and inspire future generations. We are passionate about supporting excellence both on and off the court, and this partnership is a perfect match. We look forward to celebrating the Aces' ongoing success and creating unforgettable experiences for their fans."

