Senators Hand Altoona Third Straight Loss

June 30, 2023







HARRISBURG, Pa. - Mason Martin knocked his team-leading 12th home run of the season for Altoona, but the Harrisburg Senators rallied for five runs on 12 hits to defeat the Curve, 5-1, for the third consecutive night on Friday at FNB Field.

The home run for Martin came in the sixth inning off the reliever Garvin Alston to make it a 3-1 game. Altoona managed just five hits, including two from Martin. Senators starter Mitchell Parker allowed two hits across five scoreless innings with eight strikeouts.

The game was scoreless until Harrisburg scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Omar Cruz entered in relief of Nick Dombkowski to begin the frame and allowed the first five batters he faced to reach on two walks and three singles. Cruz worked a sacrifice before Brad Case entered and worked a line-drive double play to end the inning. Cruz allowed three runs to take the loss.

Case would allow a run on three hits in 1.2 innings of relief. Braeden Ogle tossed a scoreless inning of relief before Grant Ford made his Double-A debut in the eighth inning, allowing a run on two base hits. Dombkowski opened the bullpen game with four scoreless innings, striking out three batters.

It was the third consecutive loss in the series for Altoona, who fell to 0-3 in the second half and 34-37 on the season. Matt Gorski had his fourth outfield assist of the season in the loss, throwing out James Wood at first base. Liover Peguero stole his 19th base of the season for the Curve.

