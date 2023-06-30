Sea Dogs Sweep Fisher Cats in Manchester

Manchester, New Hampshire - The Portland Sea Dogs (43-29) sweep the twin bill against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (35-36) on Friday night. The Sea Dogs defeated the Fisher Cats 6-2 in game one before taking game two with a 7-3 final score in nine innings. Portland is now in first place of the Northeast Division after the pair of wins, 1.0 game ahead of the Hartford Yard Goats and Somerset Patriots.

In game one, Portland broke up the pitcher's duel in the top of the fourth after Matthew Lugo worked a bases-loaded walk to score Marcelo Mayer and Portland took the 1-0 lead. Elih Marrero scored two more runs with a two-RBI single to right field to extend the lead to 3-1.

Rainer Nunez put New Hampshire on the board in the bottom of the fourth with a solo home run to center field. An RBI double from Steward Berroa scored one but Portland led, 3-2.

Corey Rosier hit an RBI double in the top of the sixth to score Phillip Sikes to double the Portland lead.

An RBI single from Sikes in the top of the seventh along with an RBI groundout from Rosier would secure the 6-2 win in game one.

Portland starter RHP Grant Gambrell (2-2, 4.04 ERA) earned the win after pitching 5.0 innings allowing two runs on six hits while walking two and striking out five. LHP Joely Rodriguez (3) was issued the hold after pitching a perfect inning in relief. He did not issue a walk. The loss went to New Hampshire starter LHP Jimmy Robbins (3-6, 4.91 ERA) after pitching 4.0 innings allowing three runs on three hits while walking four and striking out five.

In game two, New Hampshire took the early lead in the bottom of the first after Steward Berroa scored on a wild pitch.

Nick Yorke tied the ballgame in the top of the third with an RBI groundout to score Corey Rosier.

In the bottom of the fifth, PK Morris put the Fisher Cats on top 2-1 with a solo homer to right center field.

Phillip Sikes scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the seventh with Marcelo Mayer at the plate to tie the game again, 2-2.

With the game tied through seven innings, Portland played extras. Nathan Hickey hit an RBI single to score Chase Meidroth who began the top of the eighth as the runner at second and Portland took the 3-2 lead.

Trevor Schwecke scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the eighth to even the score.

Sikes put Portland on top in the top of the ninth with a sacrifice fly before an RBI double from Mayer (5) extended the 5-3 lead. Mayer came home to score on a wild pitch before a throwing error by the catcher scored Nick Yorke and Portland took game two, 7-3.

Portland reliever RHP Joe Jones (1-0, 4.97 ERA) earned the win after pitching a perfect 1.1 innings while walking two and striking out two. The loss went to New Hampshire reliever RHP Adrian Hernandez (1-2, 6.04 ERA) after pitching 2.0 innings allowing four runs on one hit while walking two and striking out two.

The Sea Dogs return to Delta Dental Stadium tomorrow, July 1, 2023 for game four of a six-game series against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. First pitch for game four is slated for 7:05pm. Portland will start RHP Hunter Dobbins (1-0, 1.80 ERA) while New Hampshire will send RHP Sem Robberse (0-5, 4.54 ERA) to the mound.

