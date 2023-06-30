Senators Still Perfect in Second Half after 5-1 Victory

June 30, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Harrisburg Senators beat the Altoona Curve 5-1 Friday night at FNB Field for their third straight win to start the second half. Harrisburg had a couple of early chances but didn't take advantage before breaking through for three runs in the fifth inning. They added single runs in the sixth and eighth innings for their final total. The Curve scored their lone run on a solo home run in the sixth inning.

The Big Play

The Senators loaded the bases with one out in the second inning but didn't score so when they did it again in the fifth, they were looking for a breakthrough. Robert Hassell III provided the breakthrough with an RBI single to give the Senators a 1-0 lead.

On Capitol Hill

Mitchell Parker started and earned the win, tossing five shutout innings. He struck out eight and walked four, facing 20 batters in five innings of work... Garvin Alston allowed a run on a solo home run in two innings... Tyler Schoff pitched two solid frames in his double-A debut and earned the save.

With the Gavel

Onix Vega had three hits and scored twice... Leonel Valera went 2-for-3 with an RBI and run scored... JT Arruda had two hits and scored a run... Robert Hassell III had two hits and an RBI.

Filibusters

The Senators didn't have an extra base hit among their 12 hits... Harrisburg went a robust 5-for-12 with runners in scoring position... The defense didn't commit an error and turned a pair of double plays... The time of the game was 2:18.

On the Docket

The Senators and Altoona Curve play game four of their six-game series Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Stations 96.5 FM, 95.3 FM, and 1400 AM beginning at 6:45 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 30, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.